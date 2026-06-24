Real reason Gareth Gates ‘ghosted’ pregnant Katie Price after losing his virginity to her

The real reason Gareth Gates “ghosted” Katie Price after losing his virginity to her back in 2002 has been revealed.

The fleeting romance saw Katie, who was then 24, take then-17-year-old Gareth’s virginity while she was pregnant with Harvey.

Katie was pregnant with Harvey at the time (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s romance with Gareth Gates

24 years ago, Katie and Gareth enjoyed a night of passion that remains one of the most memorable moments of the early 2000s.

Katie, who was heavily pregnant and newly single following her split from Dwight Yorke, took Pop Idol star Gareth’s virginity.

At the time, Gareth denied that it had happened. However, he later conceded that it was true.

However, Katie has now claimed that it was Gareth who “ghosted” her, and her family has always fondly pondered what could have been.

The star, now 48, made the claim during a chat with The Sun at the launch of her new docuseries, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

Gareth was 17 in 2002 (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price on Gareth Gates ‘ghosting’ her

“Imagine meeting someone 25 years ago and then they sort of ghost you,” she said.

“You don’t know why and then you go forward 25 years and then you get the answers. Because he had thought I’d done something which I didn’t do and now, he finds out, it really wasn’t me,” she then continued.

“The shock on his face and the shock on mine. Everyone was like, ‘You and Gareth, that was the one that got away!'”

Gareth had initially denied the fling as he didn’t want his family finding out and was worried it would affect his career.

He believed that Katie had sold the story of their fling, and it had been “a lot for a kid who wasn’t even an adult yet to take” when it hit the tabloids.

Gareth opened up (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Gareth on his fling with Katie

Speaking on The Big Reunion in 2017, Gareth opened up about why he denied the fling.

“I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn’t want my family to find out about my sex life,” he said.

“If I hadn’t lied it wouldn’t have been a big deal, my family, friends and fans wouldn’t have felt as let down I guess For me I was very young, I had to say I don’t want to have a long-term relationship at this age, so she sold the story, and I said it was all lies,” he then added.

Katie has defended her fling with Gareth in the past. Speaking on the Anything Goes podcast, she said: “Yeah, I took his virginity when I was six months pregnant. Just because I’m pregnant don’t say I can’t have a boyfriend.”

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