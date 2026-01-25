Kate Middleton gushes over sweet gift for Princess Charlotte on Scotland visit

Kate Middleton has offered a rare and rather sweet glimpse into life behind closed doors with Princess Charlotte, thanks to an unexpected gift during a royal visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Scotland this week for a packed schedule of engagements. From trying their hand at curling to popping into a local pub for a cider, William and Kate made the most of their time north of the border. But it was a quieter, more personal moment that ended up stealing the show.

During the trip, Charlotte received a handmade present that prompted Kate to open up about her daughter’s home life, something we do not hear too often.

Kate Middleton’s sweet admission about Princess Charlotte

William and Kate carried out three royal engagements in Scotland this week. They began at the National Curling Academy, where they went head-to-head on the ice, before heading to Radical Wavers, a studio specialising in tartan weaving.

Their final stop was the Gothenburg pub in Fallin, a former mining village around four miles east of Stirling.

While at Fallin, Kate spent time chatting with locals, including 70-year-old Adele Hodgson. Adele took up crochet a year ago and now sells her handmade items to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

What did Kate say about Charlotte?

During her conversation with Adele, the Princess of Wales was visibly delighted after being handed a crochet bunny to pass on to Princess Charlotte, 10.

Kate, who is also mum to Prince George, 12, and seven-year-old Prince Louis, shared a rare insight into family life at home. She said: “She [Charlotte] will absolutely love that. She’s got lots of teddies on her bed.

“Well done, that must have taken a long time. Thank you so much.”

Elsewhere on the visit, during their time at the pub, Prince William spoke passionately about how much pubs mean to him and the role they play in local communities.

“I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other. [Pubs are] the heart of the community. I grew up in pubs. I absolutely love pubs,” he said.

The future king also highlighted their wider importance, adding: “It’s crucial. It’s the human-to-human contact, isn’t it, rather than just being on the phone or watching TV,” as he reflected on what pubs bring to village life.

