Kate Garraway reveals late-night ‘suffering’ following husband Derek Draper’s death

Kate Garraway has revealed she is still battling a “tsunami of sadness” following husband Derek Draper’s death.

Derek sadly passed away in January 2024. The former political advisor suffered from serious health complications ever since contracting Covid-19 in 2020 – during which Kate cared for him at home.

Since then, the GMB star has been open about life without Derek.

And now, Kate has reflected on the mental toll that caring for Derek had on her, in his final years.

Kate Garraway on life without husband Derek

Following the death of Derek – who Kate married in 2005 – she has had a tough 17 months.

In March of last year, Kate confessed that she was in debt after paying £16,000 a month for Derek’s healthcare.

2024 also saw Kate’s eldest child, Darcey, 18, move out of the family home for University.

And in a new interview, Kate shared that over a year after Derek died, she is suffering from nighttime panic episodes.

Kate reveals ‘suffering’ at night

“I still wake up in the middle of the night panicking that I haven’t given him his medicine. Or that I have forgotten to move him every hour to prevent the painful contractions in his limbs,” she told The Sun.

Revealing she is often hit with a “tsunami of sadness,” Kate added: “The next second I realise he no longer needs that care.

“There is a moment of relief – that I did not let him down – before a tsunami of sadness hits.”

Kate also shared: “Caring takes over your whole life. You don’t begrudge it, but you suffer because of it.”

Kate’s hospitalisation amid caring for Derek

Back in September 2023, and during Derek’s health battle, Kate was rushed to hospital due to stress.

TV presenter Kate recalled the terrifying moment she thought she was having a heart attack after suffering “excruciating” chest pains.

Hospitalised after heading to work despite a “sharp and excruciating” pain in her chest, Kate underwent a series of medical tests.

And while she didn’t suffer an attack in that moment, the telly star was warned by a cardiologist that heart issues could not be dismissed.

