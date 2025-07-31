JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs reveals new partner after being dumped for Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs has confirmed a new relationship months after their split from the Celebrity Big Brother star.

Singer JoJo and influencer Kath struck up a romance earlier this year shortly before JoJo appeared on the ITV show. While on CBB, JoJo and Chris Hughes got plenty of people talking about their close friendship. However, after the show finished, JoJo and Kath broke-up at the after-party.

JoJo and Chris then went official – and since then, they have been steadily progressing, and have even spoken about marriage and baby plans!

But now, Kath has revealed their new partner – and fans have been delighted at the news.

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs reveals new partner

On Thursday (July 30) Kath took to their Instagram and shared a series of adorable black and white photobooth snaps with their new partner, Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

Appearing to poke fun at the JoJo drama, Kath penned in the caption: “The rumours are true! YES I still (stupidly) believe in love!!”

Fans rushed to the comments section to share how happy they were about the news. One person declared: “Yayy for the hard launch.”

Someone else added: “OH MY GODDDDD STOP IM CRYING.” A third chimed in: “This is TREMENDOUS!!!”

Kath’s statement about JoJo

In April, Kath issued a statement confirming their split from JoJo. The video began: “Hello Internet. I don’t even know where to begin. I am filming this in a complete state of shock.”

Continuing, Kath added: “I honestly feel so numbed out right now and disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have to do in this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person who it involved.

“I guess in an odd way, I don’t know whether to call it love bombing or whatever. But it seems to me I have experienced a version of that. Being told I am the love of someone’s life. And being asked to marry them before this social experiment.”

Kath then continued: “Being adored throughout behind close doors. Being hurt by what I saw but wanting to work through it and have a conversation and get clarity.”

Sadly, Kath then shared: “I guess I feel further humiliated.”

