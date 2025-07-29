Chris Hughes slams ‘disturbing’ manager for ‘gross’ and ‘ugly’ comments on age-gap girlfriend JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has called out a music manager for trolling his girlfriend JoJo Siwa in a thread of 100+ comments.

For the past few months, 32-year-old Chris Hughes has faced backlash over his relationship with 22-year-old JoJo Siwa. The pair began dating after they became close on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite initially denying relationship rumours, the pair finally confirmed they were together. Since then, they have been steadily progressing, and have even spoken about marriage and baby plans! But not everyone is a fan of the relationship…

Chris has publicly defended JoJo (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes calls out trolls

Chris took to Instagram Stories late last night (July 28) to call out a music industry professional for his “disturbing” comments on JoJo Siwa.

Over the weekend, Chris shared a heartfelt Instagram post. He shared a series of snaps, with the caption: “Just everything – missing you.”

While he responded to quite a lot of trolls in the comments, telling them that he didn’t care about their opinion, one user in particular got to Chris so much that he had to put it on his Stories.

Chris took a screenshot of a comment left from James Ellett, music manager at Outsett, and posted it on his Stories.

James’ comment seemingly mocked JoJo’s music fanbase, criticising her post for not getting a lot of engagement.

It read: “If her full community is 60 comments and 11 likes it’s no wonder the last single performed how it did. I’ll be ok!”

Chris responded directly to the comment. But then he posted it on his Story to make his point known to everyone.

Chris called the trolls out on his Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Chris responds directly to music manager’s comments

He wrote: “I hate to be this person. But right now respectfully, I don’t care. Trolls can be trolls, do your thing, whatever, carry on. They will always exist. They will always run with whatever narrative they want to push, and jump on bandwagons for social validation. You’re always going to have them.”

But then Chris Hughes wanted everyone to know why this particular comment has affected him just so much.

He continued: “This is different though, it doesn’t sit well with me and this is disturbing. For context, this guy doesn’t know me, he doesn’t know my girlfriend. He follows neither of us but comes out of his way to my latest post, creates a thread of 100+ comments of hatred in a now deleted comment.

“The thing I find really ugly is that, through gritted teeth, this person is a music industry professional. Not your average troll. Someone who has worked at the likes of Modest, Global and so on. Someone who has worked with artists and performers.”

Chris explained the man “understands” the pressures from the industry and doesn’t understand how he is “completely comfortable” to “needlessly shame” others.

He said: “I find it disturbing because it is cowardly. It’s unprofessional, it’s rude and shock it’s now deleted. I knew it would be. Just gross. He tried to justify it being fine because the post popped up on his explore page. That was his validation.”

Chris ended his Story by asking James to “do better” and to not go for his “person”.

Chris and JoJo have had a controversial relationship (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa supported by fans

In the comments of Chris’ latest post, he has been supported by friends and fans.

Jake Quickenden commented: “People need to chill and just be happy for others, it’s ridiculous. If you don’t like someone just unfollow or don’t look at the posts. It is very simple.”

Jamie Lomas added: “Absolute geezer”.

One fan commented: “The happiness you guys radiate when together is everything!”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to James Ellett for comment.

