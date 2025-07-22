Chris Hughes disgusts fans after X-rated confession about sex life with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has shocked fans after making a rather crude comment about his sex life with JoJo Siwa.

Reality star Chris, 32, and US star JoJo, 22, made headlines this year following their stint on the ITV show. Their close friendship got plenty of people talking, and in June, the pair finally confirmed they were together.

Since then, Chris and JoJo have been keeping fans updated on their new romance.

But this week, Chris got plenty of people talking after he overshared a few details about what he and JoJo get up to in the bedroom…

Chris Hughes’ shock confession about love life with JoJo Siwa

This week, Chris was interviewed by E! News and he was more than happy to reveal a rather intimate confession about himself and JoJo.

“She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy,” Chris candidly confessed, before giggling.

Referring to JoJo previously admitting she wanted to call her future kids, Freddy, Eddy and Teddy, Chris said: “She must love the rhyming lingo within her life.”

As for how he feels about those names for his future children, Chris added: “I don’t know about those names. I have names that I like. I’m still kind of undecided on them.”

Fans call out Chris for comment

Reacting to Chris’ racy confession, people were not too impressed and rushed to the comments section of the YouTube video to share their thoughts.

“Why broadcast this?!?! Who in their right mind would ever tell anyone what she calls your nutsack? Some things should remain in the bedroom,” fumed one person.

Someone else added: “Too much information.” A third then chimed in: “Why is he telling us this? He did NOT JUST.” Another also penned: “TMI!”

JoJo shuts down pregnancy rumours

Chris’ admission comes after JoJo broke her silence on rumours earlier this month that she is pregnant with his baby.

For the last few weeks fake AI news reports and images have been circulating online, leading numerous fans to believe JoJo is pregnant – and Chris is the father.

However, JoJo finally addressed the rumours in a TikTok video of ‘Two truths and a lie’ game. And the pregnancy one was most likely the lie.

