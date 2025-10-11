Inside James Martin’s romance with stunning girlfriend – PDA TV appearance; £80-night romantic break; her famous ex

James Martin is loved-up with his girlfriend Kim Johnson – but what do we know about their romance?

James has been a staple on screens for several years thanks to shows such as Saturday Kitchen and James Martin’s Saturday Morning – which returns today (October 11). Away from the TV sets, though, James’ love life has often made the headlines.

And in 2024, he struck up a romance with Kim Johnson. Here, ED! is taking a look inside their relationship.

James is pretty loved up at the moment (Credit: ITV)

James Martin and new girlfriend Kim

James went public with his girlfriend, personal trainer, Kim, in early 2024. The TV chef was previously dating girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years.

Despite their long-term romance, James and Louise never took the step to pursue marriage or kids, with James admitting getting hitched doesn’t “interest” him in the slightest.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t meant to be for James and Louise as they split at the end of 2023. And in March 2024, James went public with Kim as the couple were pictured shopping together in London’s Mayfair.

James’ girlfriend was previously married to Arun Nayar – Liz Hurley’s ex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kim’s famous ex

James new girlfriend Kim is no stranger to a high-profile romance as she has a rather famous ex.

She was married to businessman Arun Nayar. They got married in 2016, but their relationship came to an end the following year.

Arun is best known for being married to Hollywood star Liz Hurley. Arun and Liz started dating 2002 and tied the knot in 2005, before splitting in 2011. Since their divorce, Liz and Arun have remained close friends and the former couple have crossed paths on several occasions.

James and Kim’s romantic trip

In August 2024, James and Kim enjoyed a romantic break in France. The setting for this getaway was none other than Le Jardin de Rose.

This tranquil bed and breakfast provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s escape. As for how much it costs, it’ll set you back €89 (£77) per person, per night and that’ll get you a private bathroom and continental breakfast in the morning.

On their trip, James and Kim reportedly enjoyed embracing the simple pleasures of rural life – spending their time walking, sightseeing and just soaking up the peaceful atmosphere.

In a photo shared online during their travels, James and Kim could be seen looking happier than ever.

She was seen consoling him at the NTAs when he lost out on a gong (Credit: ITV)

James Martin and girlfriend Kim share a PDA at the NTAs

It seems James and Kim don’t mind packing on the PDAs while out and about… In April 2024, they were snapped walking out in London. And in photos as seen on The Sun, James was spotted patting Kim on the bum.

What’s more, fast forward to 2025, and Kim was seen comforting her beau after his loss at the NTAs in September. James Martin was nominated for Best Daytime at the NTAs for his ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning. He ended up missing out on the gong to This Morning.

Nonetheless, James’ girlfriend Kim Johnson was seen comforting James. Despite being a private couple, she had her arm wrapped around his and held his hand, as the This Morning team made their acceptance speech on the stage.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on Saturday (October 11) at 9:30am on ITV.

