James Martin and new girlfriend Kim ‘very much in the honeymoon period’ as he makes statement about love life

James Martin and his new girlfriend Kim Johnson put on a loved-up display as they were pictured out and about over the weekend.

The TV chef and his personal trainer new flame were pictured in London on Saturday (April 13).

In the snaps, James and Kim can be seen smiling in the sunshine during a trip to the shops.

James Martin has a new girlfriend and he’s not been shy in telling the world (Credit: Splash News)

James Martin and girlfriend Kim in ‘very tactile’ PDA

Matching in coordinated blue, the new couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. At one point, James was seen placing his hand on Kim’s bum as they walked along the street. She mirrored James’ body language by placing her hand on his lower back.

And, according to one expert, the loved-up display from the usually private chef sent quite the statement about his love life.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton exclusively told ED! that the new couple seem “very comfortable” with each other.

It’s reciprocal between the two of them and still very much in the honeymoon period.

“James looks very comfortable here. There are moments when the two of them are not very close and holding hands and there are times when they are very tactile, they have their arms around each other, and they are holding hands. This tells us that they feel very stable with each other and are very comfortable in each other’s company but also without each other. They don’t need to be physically touching or connected.

“Sometimes when we are with someone new, it’s very full on and in a bubble. But this shows they are very comfortable and not bothered if they are photographed,” he said.

Kim Johnson sees ‘very comfortable’ in James’ company (Credit: Splash News)

‘Intimate gesture’

Speaking about the message that James’ hand on Kim’s behind sends about their fledgling romance, Darren added: “They both match and mirror each other with their hand placements. They both have their hand on each other’s backside which is a very intimate gesture.

“It shows us they have deep rapport, attraction and trust. It’s reciprocal between the two of them and still very much in the honeymoon period, as they shared lots of deep eyes gazes.

“They are very comfortable in their surroundings and each other,” he concluded.

Split from Louise

James split from his long-term girlfriend Louise Davies before Christmas.

Kim, meanwhile, was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley’s ex-husband Arun Nayar.

