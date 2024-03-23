James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies have ended their relationship after 12 years, a tabloid report claimed earlier this week.

A spokesperson for ITV chef James, 51, reportedly confirmed he and Louise parted ways in December 2023. They are said to be remaining friends following their reported split.

But who is Louise Davies, and how did she and James meet? ED! takes a look back at their relationship history, amid claims he’s already moved on…

It’s thought James has already moved on with someone else (Credit: ITV)

2011 – James Martin meets girlfriend Louise

Louise and James largely kept their life together out of the public eye – and James hasn’t opened up about their relationship in the press all that much.

However, they have been pictured together at several events over the years, including the Festival of Speed and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

James Martin and girlfriend Louise are said to have dated for 12 years. It’s claimed they met on the set of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

He participated in the show in 2011 – and Louise was working on the show as a TV producer at the time.

2016 – visiting him on set

Fast-forward to 2016 and The Sun reported James and Louise were a couple. An unidentified source apparently claimed at the time: “They don’t make a big song and dance about it. She knows all his friends really well and regularly visited him on the Saturday Kitchen set.”

However, despite reports about his relationship, James and Louise seemed keen to maintain a low profile together publicly

The Sun reported James – previously linked to James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli – was determined to ensure his love life stayed out of the headlines.

A source was quoted saying at the time: “James desperately wants to keep his private life out of the spotlight and under wraps following his romance with Barbara Broccoli. It’s easy to do with Louise as she likes things low-key as well, unlike Barbara who loved making a fuss over him.”

Louise Davies and James Martin dated for 12 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

2017 – James Martin ‘happy for first time in his life’

And by 2017, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, James shared how he was “happy for the first time in his life”.

James and Louise dressed up for the races (Credit: Splashnews.com)

2020 – James Martin admits it’s a no to marriage and kids

Despite James and Louise living together in Hampshire, he previously revealed that getting wed and having a family hasn’t been a priority for him.

He said that “marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest”. Nonetheless, he reflected to Prima magazine: “The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it. I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids. And that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.

I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids. And that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.

“But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am.”

2023 – split from Louise

According to James’ rep, although the break-up has just made the papers, the couple actually split last year.

It’s claimed they split in December, and James already appears to have moved on.

2024 – James Martin finds new love?

Earlier this week pictures emerged of James out shopping with a rumoured new love interest.

He is said to be dating personal trainer Kim Johnson, ex-wife of businessman Arun Nayar. Arun was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley.

Kim and Arun first got together after the split in 2011 and went on to tie the knot in July 2016, but then divorced the following year.

Now it’s rumoured that Kim and James are enjoying a blossoming romance…

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV from 9.30am on Saturday March 23. James Martin’s Islands to Highlands is on the same channel, same day, from 12.40pm.

