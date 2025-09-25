James Martin’s anger after being ‘stitched’ at work: ‘Have a little respect’

James Martin previously revealed his frustration over no-show customers at restaurants.

The TV chef has been a staple on screens for years. James – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (September 27) – has also owned several food businesses over the years.

And James is not a fan of customers failing to turn up to their reservation at a restaurant. So much so, that he has a rather brutal approach to the situation…

The chef previously opened up (Credit: James Martin’s Saturday Morning/YouTube)

James Martin’s anger at no-show customers

Last year, James appeared at The Game Fair festival. Talking onstage, James expressed his anger when a group of customers don’t show up to their reservation.

He explained: “With social media now, it’s a tough thing. When I started on TV, three or four channels had just started. You know, a long time ago, and now it’s different. It’s all about social media and it has its benefits don’t get me wrong, it’s great.

He added: “Whereas [on] a Friday night or Thursday night, when a cancellation would be in a restaurant, that would be our profit. That one table of six is your profit for the night, if they don’t turn up, you’ve not made any money.

“So imagine working all day and you’ve made nothing,” he said.

He shared his anger about no-show customers (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

‘You stitched me’

The TV presenter also said: “I used to run food pubs, if you’re going to cancel your table, phone them up please. Don’t be that person that just leaves a booking hanging, don’t be that person who books four places because you haven’t decided where you’re going yet and let three of them down please.”

James then revealed what he would be tempted to do, if customers failed to show up at one of his restaurants.

Laughing, he explained: “Otherwise what you can do now is, I take a photograph and put your name in front of six million people on social media. You stitched me, have a bit of that!”.

James continued: “Have a little bit of respect,” before adding: “Hospitality does get a kick in.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on Saturday (September 27) at 9:30am on ITV1.

