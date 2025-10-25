James Martin ‘in marriage U-turn’ with new girlfriend Kim Johnson

James Martin and his new girlfriend could be set to take the next step in their romance, it has been claimed.

James has been a staple on screens for several years thanks to shows like Saturday Kitchen and James Martin’s Saturday Morning – which returns today (October 25).

Away from the TV sets though, James Martin is loved-up with personal trainer Kim Johnson. And it seems things have been going from strength to strength for the couple…

James is loved up at the moment (Credit: ITV)

James Martin and new girlfriend

Before his romance with Kim, TV chef James was previously dating girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years.

Despite their long-term romance, James and Louise never took the step to pursue marriage or kids, with James admitting getting hitched doesn’t “interest” him in the slightest. He cited money as a reason for not getting married, and said it’s a case of “each to their own” when it comes to starting a family.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t meant to be for James and Louise as they split at the end of 2023.

James then went public with Kim in early 2024. And according to reports, James’ rule about never getting married may go out of the window….

James Martin and girlfriend Kim at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

James ‘is a changed man’

According to reports, James’ romance with Kim is seriously progressing. So much so, that marriage could be on the cards.

“It wouldn’t surprise anyone if James finally breaks his no-marriage rule with Kim,” a source recently alleged to The Sun.

The insider also claimed that James’ potential marriage news will be “very hard” on his ex Louise – despite her apparently accepting his no-marriage rule.

They went on: “He’s a changed man now he’s met her. He used to be fiercely private about his love life. It will be very hard for Louise – who was with him for 12 years – when Kim gets a huge diamond ring on her finger.”

The source also said: “There’s been a big shift in his world, and things feel different now.”

ED! has contacted James’ representatives for comment.

James’ girlfriend was previously married to Arun Nayar – Liz Hurley’s ex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kim’s famous ex

James new girlfriend Kim is no stranger to a high-profile romance as she has a rather famous ex. She was married to businessman Arun Nayar. They got married in 2016, but their relationship came to an end the following year.

Arun is best known for being married to Hollywood star Liz Hurley. Arun and Liz started dating 2002 and tied the knot in 2005, before splitting in 2011. Since their divorce, Liz and Arun have remained close friends and the former couple have crossed paths on several occasions.

