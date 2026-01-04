Inside Neil Jones’ difficult few months – family ‘racism’ row; snubbed from Strictly 2025 and secret heartache

Strictly’s Neil Jones is beloved by many – but the pro dancer has had an incredibly tough 12 months.

Since shooting to fame on the BBC show in 2016, Neil has become a firm favourite with fans.

However, 2025 hasn’t exactly been plain sailing for Neil – who is on Escape To The Country today (January 4). Here, ED! is taking a look at his difficult past few months.

Neil’s partner Chyna hit out at her mother-in-law (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills family ‘racism’ row

27-year-old Chyna and 43-year-old Neil have been together since August 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Havana, in late 2023. And, recently they revealed they had held a baptism for her, with Neil’s family appearing to be absent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chyna alleged to her followers that “enough was enough” and she needed to speak out about what she claims has been happening.

She claimed: “It’s heartbreaking when people try to ruin the most beautiful moments in my daughter’s life. I have faced bullying, racism and constant disrespect from a so-called MIL [mother-in-law] since the moment I met her.”

Chyna went on to allege that certain family members chose not to attend her daughter’s baptism due to the ongoing issues.

The dancer’s sister Terri Peters later spoke to the Mail and alleged that Chyna is lying about the situation with Neil’s mother, Helen. In a pretty cryptic comment, she said: “I don’t want to comment at this time. If she wants to spin lies, then look, the truth will come out eventually.”

He didn’t have a partner this year (Credit: BBC)

Neil snubbed from 2025 Strictly series

Dancer Neil joined the glitzy series back 2016. And over the years, he’s been partnered with the likes of Alex Scott and Toyah Wilcox.

This year, though, Neil failed to land a partner on the latest series – much to fans’ heartbreak. What’s more, Neil himself poked fun at the BBC’s decision to bench him in a cheeky Instagram video shared in September.

He is seen attempting to throw a pen into a cup in the clip, captioned: “If I get the pen in the cup I will get a celeb partner this year.” He then throws the pen in the complete opposite direction of the cup.

Better luck next year, Neil.

Neil’s father died also this year (Credit: BBC)

Neil’s secret family heartache

In November, Neil shared the devastating news that his dad, David, died. Sharing a series of black-and-white photos of his lookalike father, Neil told fans: “Yesterday I said goodbye to my dad for the final time.

“I thought I knew my dad but yesterday I realised I didn’t after hearing so many lovely and funny stories from family and his closest friends, I know he would be smiling looking down with a pint in his hand,” he continued.

“Thank you Wendy and everyone for making it such a special day. RIP DAD.”

Here’s to a much happier new year, Neil.

Watch Neil on Escape To The Country on Sunday (January 4) at 7:00pm on BBC One.

