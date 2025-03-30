It’s been a tough 14 months for Kate Garraway since the death of her beloved husband, Derek Draper, last January.

From financial issues to daughter Darcey moving out, here’s an inside look at Kate’s difficult year- since Derek‘s passing…

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway’s difficult year – Derek’s death

Last January, Kate announced that, sadly, her husband, Derek, had died after a lengthy battle with Long Covid.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote on Instagram.

“As some of you may know, he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she then continued.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed,” she then said.

She concluded the post by saying: “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Kate was hit with financial woes (Credit: ITV)

Financial troubles

In March of last year, Kate confessed that she was in debt after paying £16,000 a month for Derek’s healthcare.

It was reported at the time that she still owed £800,000 for his healthcare.

Speaking on GMB at the time, she said: “I am ashamed of the fact that I am in debt. I have an incredible job that I love, that’s very well paid.

“I’m not a carer, travelling miles, paying their own transport to go and help somebody for minimum wage. I’m somebody who is very well paid and so I just feel ashamed that I couldn’t make it work,” she then added.

In a documentary, she revealed that Derek’s healthcare was costing more than her wage.

“Derek’s care costs more than my salary from ITV and that is before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay for any household bills. Before you pay for anything for the kids. So we are at a crunch point,” she said.

Kate Garraway’s difficult year after death of Derek – Business woes

It was also reported last year that firms Kate held with her late husband were drowning in a total debt of £2 million.

According to documents obtained by The Mirror, Kate’s Praespero 100 Ltd was suffering a huge loss.

The accounts filed on Companies House reportedly showed that the telly company was £165,011 in debt up to November 30, 2023. Whereas in the previous financial year, it held a profit of £36,888. The company owes £208,002 to creditors in total.

In December, it was reported that she had been forced to shut down one of her companies, Astra Aspera Ltd. It was reportedly £1 million in debt.

Kate’s daughter went off to uni last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darcey moves out

2024 also saw Kate’s eldest, Darcey, move out of the family home to go to university.

In an Instagram video in September, Kate shared a clip of Darcey packing the car with stuff, ready to go off to uni.

“And just like that she was off! That tiny helpless baby we brought home from hospital 18 years ago has gone to #uni! Just like thousands of other parents this weekend I was playing that game of #student Jenga trying to get it all in the car,” she captioned the post.

“Thank goodness my beloved Victor #volvo has a massive boot! Such an emotional moment on so many levels and boy is the house quiet. But Darcey we couldn’t be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life and know your Dad is with you all the way,” she then added.

Kate Garraway had her first Christmas without Derek last year (Credit: ITV)

‘Difficult’ first Christmas without Derek

Last year also, of course, saw Kate and family celebrate their first Christmas without Derek.

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Kate said: “It’s very raw, Susanna, to be honest. It’s very raw. I mean this time last year, Derek was still alive – very sick.

“We thought it was the toughest Christmas because weirdly in 2020 we had a lot of hope that he was coming out… I think that I am [still] in the early stages of grief… The pain and the feeling is still there,” she then continued.

On Christmas Eve, she predicted the following day would be tough.

“I think this one will be particularly hard. We’re lucky that I’ve got family around me. My brother, and distracting. But I think you do feel grief because that is the point where you have the memories of previous years,” she said.

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘signs up for Celebrity Traitors’ in ‘dream come true’ career move

You can catch Kate on the Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer tonight (Sunday, March 30) at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.