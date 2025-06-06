Inside Christine McGuinness’ friendship with Dan Osborne – ‘flirty’ texts; hotel meet-ups; ‘spark’ claims

Christine McGuinness was comforted by Dan Osborne following her split from husband Paddy, it has been reported.

Model Christine McGuinness, 37, split from the comedian in 2022 after a decade of marriage.

Dan Osborne and Christine McGuinness’ marital woes

Back in 2022, Christine and her comedian husband Paddy announced that their 11-year marriage was at an end.

Christine and Paddy have continued to co-parent their three children, Leo, Penelope and Felicity, since their split. However, despite calling time on their marriage in 2022, it wasn’t until October last year that their divorce was finalised.

Now, The Sun is reporting that Christine had been leaning on Dan, 33, following her marriage breakdown. Insiders have claimed, however, that the duo had been sending each other “flirty” texts, and claimed that there was a “spark” between them.

Inside Dan Osborne and Christine McGuinness’ bond

Speaking to the publication, a source alleged that Dan, who is married to Jacqueline Jossa, and Christine’s friendship goes back to 2019, when they both attended a charity gala in London.

At the time, Dan was attempting to build bridges with Jacqueline following cheating allegations.

Dan is devoted to Jacqueline and would hate for any suggestion of impropriety.

“They stayed in touch sporadically and would bump into each other at events, and their messages got pretty flirty. Some were seen by mutual friends. She would call him ‘D’ in texts, and it became an open secret among their circles. There is no suggestion anything sexual happened, but it’s fair to say there was a spark between them,” the source claimed.

The source then alleged that the duo met at the Hoxton Hotel in London in 2023, a year after Christine’s split from Paddy. The following month, she watched him play in a charity football match.

They also reportedly partied together at a restaurant in Leeds.

‘Dan is devoted to Jacqueline’

The source then added that Christine is “adamant” that nothing sexual happened between herself and Dan. Dan is also reportedly adamant that nothing happened, with The Sun claiming that he has said that any flirty texts are “deep fakes or AI”.

“Dan is devoted to Jacqueline and would hate for any suggestion of impropriety. Of course, it’s possible for a man and woman to be mates,” the source added.

A friend has since claimed, however, that Christine and Dan no longer speak much.

Can a man and woman be friends?

Experts have offered their take, with one – Annabelle Knight from Lovehoney – exclusively telling ED!, “If both parties have always had a purely platonic relationship – meaning with no romantic tension or unspoken attraction – then maintaining a genuine friendship is absolutely possible.

“Maybe they have a mutual connection that brings them together on a regular basis. This kind of friendship can be incredibly rewarding, offering emotional support, understanding, and a different perspective than you might get from same-gender friends,” she then continued.

“That being said, things can get more complicated if there’s any past romantic history, unspoken attraction, or unresolved feelings – on either side, whether reciprocated or not. In those cases, it’s easy for lines to blur, even unintentionally, and misunderstandings can arise. That’s why honest and ongoing communication is so important. Friends in this situation should feel comfortable talking about boundaries, expectations, and any concerns they might have,” she then added.

“In the case of Christine McGuinness and Dan Osborne, it sounds like they’ve both leaned on each other for support during tough times. This is completely natural; having someone who understands what you’re going through can be a real lifeline when you feel like you have no one to turn to. Whether that support remains purely platonic or evolves into something more is ultimately down to the individuals and how they handle any feelings that come up,” she then said.

“The key to navigate this tricky area is respect, honesty, and clarity. Being open about intentions – whether that’s sticking with a friendship, developing a romance, or something in between – helps ensure that both people feel valued and respected.”

Christine’s love life admission

Christine has recently opened up about beginning to date again, admitting that she hasn’t ruled out women.

Speaking on the How to Fail Podcast recently, she said: “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me my ex-husband and were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date. It was more like blurred the lines of friendships for me, that was normal.

“I, as a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew. My family knew. It was never a secret for me.”

ED! has contacted Dan’s representatives for comment. Christine’s representatives declined to comment when approached.

