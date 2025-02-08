EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, February 8) – and husband Dan Osborne have had a rollercoaster marriage.

Jacqueline, 32, and Dan, 33, first began dating back in 2013, before tying the knot in 2017. Together they have two daughters, Mia and Ella. However, their marriage hasn’t always been plain sailing.

From cheating rumours to failed renewal vows and money issues, here’s an inside look at their turbulent relationship…

Dan and Jacqueline have been married for eight years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2018 – Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne marriage rocked by cheating allegations

The first bump in the road happened in 2018, when Dan and Jac briefly split after Dan was spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht with Love Island star Gabby Allen.

Dan and Gabby were spotted getting close on a boat while enjoying the sun – causing tension in Dan’s marriage and leading to Gabby’s boyfriend at the time, Marcel, accusing her of cheating.

Both he and Gabby have always denied that anything romantic happened between them, maintaining that they were just friends on holiday with a group of mates. Dan hit back at the cheating allegations at the time, saying he was simply “speaking and laughing with a friend” on the boat. Gabby also denied the allegations.

Gabby speaks out

Revealing she later spoke to Jac to clear things up, Gabby added: “I’m NEVER going to sleep with a married man. Ever. I’ve seen it happen to my friends, to family, I’ve been cheated on so badly before. It is not worth it.”

However, when Dan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother that August, Gabby was also in the house…

Gabby told her housemates: “That was the most annoying thing about it because we got on really well as mates, so basically my ex-boyfriend said that something had happened. That’s basically what it all comes down to. We couldn’t even be friends after that. But that was it.”

Jacqueline admitted watching them together on the show was hard, saying: “I know they’re just friends but it wasn’t nice for me to watch. Because I knew what everyone would be saying about their relationship.”

By the summer of 2018, the birth of their second daughter brought the couple back together.

Dan’s businesses encountered money woes in 2018 (Credit: Channel 5)

2018 – Dan’s money woes

It hasn’t just been cheating allegations that have rocked Dan and Jacqueline’s marriage. The couple have previously had some money issues, too.

Between 2013 and 2015, Dan was a regular on TOWIE. In 2018, he was on Celebrity Big Brother, making it all the way to the final. He was paid a reported fee of £60,000.

However, in 2019, it was reported by The Sun that his business – Storms Entertainment – had just over £900 on the books, and his firm was over £7k in debt. Another company of his went bust in 2017 after HMRC petitioned for it to be put into liquidation.

Dan now runs a lottery-style company called Prize Paradise, as well as a tattoo parlour. He has plans for a beauty salon that’s opening in Essex soon.

2019 – ‘threesome’ allegations and ‘snog’ with Love Island star

The Gabby incident wasn’t the last of the cheating allegations levelled at Dan.

In 2019, it was also alleged that Dan had had a fling with Love Island star Alexandra Crane.

Dan was accused of being “all over” Alexandra whilst on a night out in Manchester. They also reportedly shared a snog. However, Dan denied the claims, branding them a “load of rubbish”. He also claimed that Alexandra had been a friend for a while. However, he only followed her on Instagram the day after the night out, it’s claimed.

In December 2019, Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling claimed that she had had a threesome with Dan and American reality star Natalie Nunn during a boozy night out.

Dan never directly addressed the allegations. However, he did like a tweet calling Chloe a derogatory term, heightening speculation over whether anything had happened.

Jacqueline won I’m A Celeb amid the scandals (Credit: ITV)

2019 – Jacqueline wins I’m A Celebrity amid controversy

While the threesome allegations were raging, Jacqueline was taking part in I’m A Celebrity. And it was an experience that ended up being tainted for the EastEnders star.

She had a turbulent time in camp and almost quit, it was claimed, after Myles Stephenson – Gabby’s ex – told her that he thought Dan had cheated on her with Gabby.

Jac ended up winning the show – an achievement that should’ve left her filled with glee.

However, she became the first winner to cancel live interviews after leaving the jungle. Despite previous champs going on daytime TV for interviews, Jacqueline cancelled hers. She said she wanted to spend time with her kids, but reports at the time claimed it was because she didn’t want to answer questions about her marriage.

2020 – Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa living apart

In 2020, it was reported that Dan had messaged Gabby Allen in secret. Despite the Love Island star not responding, Jacqueline found out and decided to move out of the family home.

The soap star took out a six-month lease on a property following a series of bust-ups, which were reportedly magnified due to lockdown. However, they eventually reconciled and began living with each other again.

2020 – failed vow renewal

During an interview with The Sun in November 2020, Jacqueline revealed that she and Dan had planned to renew their vows. The renewal was meant to take place after her time in the Australian jungle. However, it never came to pass.

“The thought of it cringes me out slightly but we might do something like renew our vows when the time is right,” she said.

“We would like all five of us in the photos – we’d do it for the kids,” she then continued. “It does feel like we have a new relationship though, so it might be quite nice to celebrate that.”

2022 – Dan’s arrest at Jac’s 30th

In 2022, there was further drama for the couple when Dan was arrested at his wife’s 30th birthday party.

The former TOWIE star became embroiled in a “mass brawl” in the couple’s garden, which saw the police called.

“It was a mass brawl that turned really nasty,” a source claimed to The Sun at the time.

“Jac was crying because her dream birthday do turned sour,” they then added.

Several party guests were allegedly injured in the brawl. One was believed to be Jac’s 21-year-old cousin.

Dan was arrested and kept in custody, before being released on bail the following day.

“What I can say is that Dan felt provoked during the incident and is confident that he will clear his name when the full details become clear,” a spokesperson for Dan said.

2024 – Holiday robbery

Last year, during a holiday in Marbella, Dan and Jacqueline were victims of a robbery.

Two masked robbers broke into the couple’s rental property and stole £20,000 worth of belongings, including Jacqueline’s engagement ring, while the family slept.

No one was harmed in the robbery, however the couple were said to have been left “shaken” by it.

Jac has been open about her therapy (Credit: ITV)

2024 – Jacqueline’s therapy admission

Last year also saw Jac admit that she was in therapy – and had been for the past 14 years.

“I think everyone should have therapy. It’s absolutely amazing,” she told The Sun at the time.

“I’ve had it since I was 17. You want someone to talk to . . . so I’ve always been really open to it and it’s always been part of my life. I dip in and out of it whenever I need to,” she then added.

Speaking about therapy, she said how it helps her “move on from it and then you can let it wash away”.

2025 – Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne – latest split rumours

The couple were recently hit with fresh split rumours. They were sparked when it was reported that Jacqueline had put her house up for sale, and Dan had purchased a property in his name.

However, the couple were reportedly said to be “shocked and upset” at the split rumours, claiming they’re still very much together.

“Jacqueline and Dan are both shocked, hurt and upset about the rumours of a split,” a source alleged to The Sun on Sunday last month.

“Yes, it’s true they are selling their house, but that doesn’t mean they’re not together,” they then added.

Catch Jaqueline on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, February 8) at 9.45am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

