Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne spotted looking cosy on ‘make or break’ holiday – but her pals are ‘not convinced’

Jacqueline Jossa and her estranged husband, Dan Osborne, have been spotted on a supposed “make or break” holiday in Mexico this week.

The former couple – who share two daughters – split last month after eight years of marriage.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Obsorne embark on ‘make or break’ holiday

Last month, it was announced that Dan and Jac had split. The couple had been together since 2013 and married since 2017.

However, their tumultuous relationship – which was mired by cheating allegations – had seemingly run its course after close to 12 years.

“Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye. They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change,” a statement from a spokesperson for the couple said.

However, the former couple have been spotted on holiday in Mexico this week, alongside their children and Jacqueline’s mum, Selina.

Dan and Jac split last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jac and Dan look cosy in Mexico

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the couple can be seen looking cosy as they enjoy the sunshine by the pool.

In one picture, Dan can be seen nuzzling Jacqueline’s neck as she lies on a sunbed. Another picture shows Jacqueline cupping Dan’s face as he leans over on a sunbed.

A third snap showed them sharing a laugh while sitting on a sun lounger.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Dan and Jac looked like any normal couple.

“There were a few Brits at the resort, but no one recognised them and they were left alone to relax and enjoy quality time together,” they then continued.

“It seemed that having Jac’s mum there to help with the kids gave them some extra time together.”

Jac’s friends aren’t sure her future is with Dan (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jacqueline Jossa’s friends ‘not convinced’ star’s future lies with Dan Osborne

However, according to OK! magazine, Jacqueline’s friends are said to be “not convinced” by her seemingly rekindling her romance with Dan.

“They both really care for each other and they still want to do things as a family,” a source said.

“It’s really hard when there are still strong feelings and also young kids, it’s a really hard thing to navigate,” they then continued.

“But they’ve been on such different paths and some of Jac’s close friends don’t see her future being with Dan. They believe they’ll make excellent co-parents but they want Jac – and Dan – to be as happy as possible, and they’re not convinced that means them staying together,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Dan and Jac’s representatives for comment.

