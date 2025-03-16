Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have split after eight years of marriage, it has been reported.

The couple – who have two daughters together – are reportedly “taking a break” and living apart at the moment.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

After eight years, Jacqueline and Dan’s marriage seems to be over. The couple have been together since 2013, tying the knot in 2017.

Former TOWIE and Celebrity Big Brother star Dan has reportedly moved out of the family home, with the couple now living apart.

Jacqueline and Dan are on a break.

A reported friend of the couple seemingly confirmed the news to The Sun yesterday (Saturday, March 15).

“Jacqueline and Dan are on a break and are spending time apart from each other. It’s not been easy for them lately and they have made this difficult decision, ” they said.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Obsorne ‘spending time apart’

The source then continued.

“Neither of them knows what is going to happen in the future, but for now they’ve decided living apart and taking a break from each other is what they need,” they then added.

Representatives for Dan and Jacqueline confirmed the news to The Sun.

An official statement read: “Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye. They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change. Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other’s and their children’s best interests at heart. There will be no further comment.”

‘No concrete decision’

The friend then went on to say that the couple are working things out “amicably”.

They added that no “concrete” decision has been made on their relationship as of yet.

The source then added that there is “nothing else to it” other than two people working things out in their relationship.

The source also added that despite the couple being rocked by scandals over the course of their relationship, this situation “could not be further” from that.

ED! has contacted Jac and Dan’s reps for comment.

