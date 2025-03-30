Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been spotted together just weeks after their split.

The former couple – who tied the knot back in 2017 – called time on their marriage earlier this month.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

Earlier this month, it was announced that after eight years of marriage – and over ten years together – Dan and Jac had split.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Jacqueline and Dan are on a break and are spending time apart from each other. It’s not been easy for them lately and they have made this difficult decision.”

An official statement from the couple’s representatives read: “Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye. They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change.

“Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other’s and their children’s best interests at heart. There will be no further comment.”

However, the couple – who share two children together – have been spotted spending time together again.

Dan and Jac started dating in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne reunite?

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Jacqueline could be seen leaving the house Dan has been living in since their split.

The EastEnders actor had the former couple’s dogs with her.

“Jacqueline and Dan still really care about each other and have a lot of history. They’ve been spending a lot of time together as they navigate co-parenting and looking after their kids,” a source said.

“Even though they have separate homes, they’ve got an open-door policy. They’ve been getting on really well and carrying on family life like normal,” they then continued.

“There is no one else involved, and they’re working together as a team for the sake of their kids. They’ll be seen together a lot as they navigate the situation.”

ED! has contacted Dan and Jacqueline’s reps for comment.

Dan paid tribute to Jac on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Dan’s gushing tribute

Earlier today, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Dan paid gushing tribute to Jac on Instagram.

In a picture posted to his story, Jacqueline can be seen sitting next to the couple’s daughters, Ella and Mia, celebrating Mother’s Day. Jac’s daughters have showered their mum with gifts, including flowers, chocolate, and makeup.

“Happy Mother’s Day @jacjossa,” Dan captioned the post. “Our girls are lucky to have you as their mummy.”

Jacqueline then reshared the story on her own story.

Dan and Jacqueline have had issues in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Real’ reason Jac and Dan split

Following the announcement that the former couple had split, Annabelle Knight, relationship expert at LoveHoney, spoke exclusively to us about why she thinks they called time on their romance.

“Looking at the relationship history between Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne, their past scandals and ongoing drama are likely to have had an impact. There have been rumours of cheating flying about their marriage, with the focus on Dan’s interactions with Gabby Allen and Alexandra Cane from Love Island,” she said.

“There were also reports that Dan bought a home in Essex without Jacqueline’s knowledge. That’s a pretty big life decision to not involve your partner in. So, it’s likely that this led to some feelings of betrayal and is undoubtedly why they chose to live apart,” she then said.

However, she did note their “pattern of separation and reconciliation”. She added it makes sense why people believe this could just be a “temporary time out”.

