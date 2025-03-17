Over the weekend, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne officially split after 10 years together. And now it seems the ‘real’ reason as to what happened has been revealed.

They haven’t had a smooth relationship. On numerous occasions over the years the pair have called time on their romance and broken up. But their splits never seemed to last.

However, it appears to be for good this time after it was reported that 32-year-old Jacqueline’s trust issues had been “reignited” when Dan, 33, bought a house without telling her…

Why Jacqueline and Dan ‘really’ split

An insider alleged to Mail Online that Dan bought the house last year. But it’s claimed he didn’t tell his wife until he was in “the final stages”. It’s reported that he did this because he knew the “relationship was coming to an end” and wanted to “look after his future”.

But when Jacqueline – who shares two daughters Ella, 10 and Mia, six, with Dan – found out, it reportedly caused “a blazing row” and the pair then made the decision to separate. As a result, Dan has already been spotted without his wedding ring.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Annabelle Knight, relationship expert at LoveHoney believes their previous scandals could have played a part of their separation. She added that she thinks Dan’s house purchase was the final straw.

She told us: “Looking at the relationship history between Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne, their past scandals and ongoing drama are likely to have had an impact. There have been rumours of cheating flying about their marriage, with the focus on Dan’s interactions with Gabby Allen and Alexandra Cane from Love Island.”

Dan has previously admitted to “making mistakes” in his marriage with Jacqueline. But over the years the pair made the decision to put the past behind them and focus on their future.

Could they reunite?

Annabelle continued: “There were also reports that Dan bought a home in Essex without Jacqueline’s knowledge. That’s a pretty big life decision to not involve your partner in. So, it’s likely that this led to some feelings of betrayal and is undoubtedly why they chose to live apart.”

However, Annabelle does acknowledge that they have a “pattern of separation and reconciliation” so it makes sense why some people may believe it’s another “temporary time out”.

She concluded: “So will this current separation lead to a final divorce or a permanent reconciliation and commitment to working on their issues. Is this just another blip in their same seemingly never-ending cycle? Only time will tell.”

After news of their split broke, an official statement was released, expressing how they wanted to handle things “privately” and are choosing to keep their lives “out of the public eye”. The pair also asked for “respect and privacy” as they navigate their split.

Entertainment Daily reached out to Jacqueline and Dan’s representatives for comment.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split: A look at their biggest scandals Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have officially split after 10 years together. But throughout their course of their relationship, the pair have been hit with many scandals. From cheating to break-ups, Dan and Jacqueline have called time on their marriage a few times in the past. So here’s a look at their biggest scandals that caused chaos in their relationship. Jacqueline and Dan split over affair allegations In 2018, Jac and Dan were first hit by cheating allegations when images emerged of Dan getting cosy with Love Island star Gabby Allen on a yacht in Marbella. And it’s believed Jacqueline walked out after seeing flirty messages between the pair. However, Gabby and Dan went on to star alongside each other on Celebrity Big Brother, and both strongly assured that nothing happened between them. Mystery girl and threesome allegations One month after the Gabby and Dan rumours, it was reported that a then-pregnant Jacqueline confronted a mystery girl who allegedly slept with Dan months after their wedding. Then it was reported that Dan had a threesome with other Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Ayling and reality star Natalie Hunn. Chloe claimed that Dan was involved, but he insisted he was not. By 2019, Jacqueline and Dan had seemingly got back on track… until more cheating allegations hit the pair. Dan was photographed with another Love Island star, Alexandra Cane, on a night out. Reports claimed they had kissed – Dan denied this. Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split during lockdown During the Covid-19 lockdown, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split again. She moved out of their family home and the pair called time on their relationship. At the time, it was reported she needed “breathing space”. But soon after they were spotted together again. Dan admits ‘mistakes’ were made In 2020, Dan finally admitted he had “made mistakes” and “done things” that he shouldn’t have done during his marriage with Jacqueline. But he insisted they were stronger than ever and Jacqueline had forgiven him for his mistakes.

