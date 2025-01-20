Inside Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne’s turbulent relationship as they put ‘forever home’ on the market

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have once again been hit by split speculation amid claims they’ve put their family home on the market.

This isn’t the first time the couple, who share daughters Ella, nine, and Mia, six, have been hit by allegations they’ve broken up. Throughout their eight-year marriage the pair have found themselves at the centre of cheating allegations on numerous occasions.

However, the couple are thought to be together, with a friend claiming that EastEnders star Jacqueline is “hurt and upset” about rumours they’ve called time on their relationship.

Jacqueline and Dan have been hit by numerous split rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen hit by affair allegations

Back in 2018, Jacqueline and Dan were first hit by cheating allegations. At the time, images emerged of Dan cosying up to Love Island star Gabby Allen on a yacht in Marbella. It was reported that Jacqueline walked out on Dan after she found flirty messages between the pair.

Gabby, who is currently starring on this season of Love Island: All Stars, recently admitted she and Dan are no longer in contact.

Shutting down reports of any infidelity, she told The Sun: “That literally hasn’t crossed my mind for years. Me and Dan were just mates. But we weren’t that good of mates to warrant continuing a friendship.”

Jacqueline confronts mystery girl

Just one month after the Dan and Gabby rumours, it was reported that a then-pregnant Jacqueline had confronted a mystery girl.

It’s believed she wanted to quiz her over allegedly sleeping with Dan just months after their wedding. At the time, it’s claimed she sent a text to the woman, asking if it was true.

In September 2018, Dan was then accused of having a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling and reality contestant Natalie Hunn. Chloe claimed that Dan did cheat on his wife with her and Natalie. However, he denied the accusations.

By 2019, the couple had got their relationship back on track, and things were seemingly going smoothly. Until more cheating allegations hit the pair when he was photographed with another Love Island star, Alexandra Cane, on a night out. Reports claimed they had kissed – something Dan denied.

Dan was there to support Jacqueline at the end of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity worries for Jacqueline Jossa about Dan Osborne

In 2019, Jacqueline became the Queen of the Jungle. But, according to reports, her time in there was not always the relaxing break she needed.

While in there, her fellow campmate Myles reportedly almost made her quit the show when he brought up Dan’s alleged affair with Gabby. Myles had been in a relationship with Gabby and he told Jacqueline that he thought the rumours were true.

Lockdown split

During lockdown, Jacqueline moved out of their family home and the pair reportedly split.

At the time it was reported that she just needed “breathing space”. But soon after, the pair were once again spotted together, giving their relationship another go.

In 2020, Dan finally spoke out about the rumours surrounding his relationship with his wife. He admitted that he “made mistakes” and had “done things I shouldn’t have done”. He also said that his mistakes “almost cost him his marriage”.

But despite this, the star explained they were better than ever, and that Jacqueline has forgiven him for everything in his past.

The pair are said to have moved on (Credit: Youtube)

No wedding ring caused speculation

Then, last Easter, Jacqueline posted a series of images with her family. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed two things; Dan did not feature and she didn’t wear her wedding ring. However, sources claimed they were “happier than ever” and he was just busy at the time.

Now, once again, Jacqueline and Dan have been hit by split rumours. The pair are said to have agreed on a sale for Jacqueline’s ‘forever home’ where the family currently live. And, instead, Dan has bought a property in his name.

However, a source told The Sun the couple are shocked by the split rumours – and they are not true.

“Jacqueline and Dan are both shocked, hurt and upset about the rumours of a split. Yes, it’s true they are selling their house. But that doesn’t mean they’re not together,” they claimed.

Dan and Jacqueline sparked up a romance after meeting at an awards do in 2013. In August 2014, they announced they were expecting their first baby. July 2015 saw Dan propose, with the pair tying the knot two years later. May 2018 saw baby Mia arrive.

