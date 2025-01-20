Love Island star Montana Brown has given birth to a second baby with her fiancé, Mark O’Connor!

The 29-year-old is already mother to son Jude, who was born back in 2023.

Now, Montana has confirmed she recently welcomed a baby girl.

The Love Island star is now a mum-of-two (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Love Island star Montana Brown’s baby joy

On Saturday (January 18) Montana took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and Mark cuddling their newborn.

The Love Island star told her 1.1 million followers: “Look who decided to show up early. Bigger than expected and a bit of a rollercoaster.

“We’re over the moon and taking it all in but just glad she’s healthy and happy.”

The TV star had a ‘rollercoaster’ birth (Credit: Instagram Story)

Love Island star’s baby news

Montana announced that she was pregnant back in July 2024, whilst on holiday in Montenegro with her young family.

The star shared a video of herself enjoying the sunset, whilst showing off her blossoming baby bump.

“Two under two let’s go,” she captioned the post.

“Omg amazing !!! Congratulations beautiful girl,” fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae commented.

“Yes Montana!!! You’ve got this. Congratulations!!” I’m A Celeb champ Giovanna Fletcher wrote.

“So happy for you! Congratulations,” Love Island‘s Teddy Soars also wrote.

Montana also shared a snap of herself and Mark, cradling her baby bump. “Our families growing,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1)

Recent hospitalisation

At the end of December, Montana revealed that she’d been hospitalised. Taking to her story from her hospital bed, she said: “Right guys we’re trying the ECV today, this girlie still hasn’t twisted.

“Let’s see how it goes I am a bit nervous but want to try everything to get her head down.”

However, many hours later, she revealed that the procedure hadn’t worked.

“UNSUCCESSFUL. I really had little faith it was going to happen and also it bloody hurt. I kind of wish I didn’t try it as it was painful and she didn’t move but oh well. I am still set on vaginal delivery so won’t consider a c-section unless something drastic happens between now and then,” she said.

“Homebirth for the win and if I go into labour and something arises then birth centre but I have faith this girl will come when she wants and I can deliver breech,” she then went on to say.

An ECV procedure, according to the NHS, is “when we turn a baby from a breech to a head-down position”.

Montana is a mum of two! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Baby Jude

Montana and Mark welcomed their first child – baby boy Jude – back in the summer of 2023.

The star – who found fame on Love Island back in 2017 – announced Jude’s birth with an Instagram post in June ’23.

“Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor,” she wrote. “We’re so smitten with you little man 23.06.23.”

In a YouTube video prior to the birth, Montana revealed that she was planning on having a home birth.

“I feel like hospital isn’t the safest place to give birth and I know people are gonna be like, ‘What the f***, you’re an idiot’ but I just think it’s personal preference,” she said.

