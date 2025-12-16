Shona McGarty says she won’t turn down I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s offer to record a song

Shona McGarty has confirmed she is planning to record new music with her I’m A Celebrity campmate Aitch. But she has made it very clear there is no romance on the cards.

The EastEnders actress, 34, revealed that talks are already under way about a musical collaboration after the rapper was impressed by her singing in the jungle.

Aitch first floated the idea during their time on I’m A Celebrity after hearing Shona sing around camp. The 25-year-old, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, praised her voice as being “a different level”.

Now, Shona has confirmed that the pair are serious about making it happen.

Shona McGarty on her future with Aitch

Speaking on KISS FM, she said: “Aitch did say he’d like to do a little collab. Obviously I’m not going to say no. It’s Aitch.”

Shona, who is best known for playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders, finished third in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity. Aitch exited the jungle just one day before her.

Despite their close bond on the ITV show, Shona has once again shut down rumours that there was ever anything romantic between them.

She told the station: “Honestly, when I came out of the jungle my sister was like, ‘You’re not going to believe what everyone is saying… You and Aitch are a thing’. I was like ‘WHAT, he’s like 25 or whatever he is!’”

Before heading into the jungle, Shona had been in a relationship with David Bracken. The pair were thought to be engaged, but they split before she travelled to Australia.

When asked by KISS FM host Tyler West whether she had any festive dates planned, Shona confirmed she would be spending Christmas focusing on herself.

Tyler asked: “Are you doing me, myself and I this Christmas?”

Shona replied: “100 per cent. It’s all about me this Christmas.”

Shona duets with Aitch’s sister

Meanwhile, Shona has also shared unseen footage from the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show. The clip shows her singing a duet with Aitch’s sister Gracie.

Gracie, who has Down syndrome, bonded with Shona over Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You while they were in Australia.

Posting the video on Instagram, Shona wrote: “Just a little magical unseen clip from the @imacelebrity coming out show for you lovely lot. @aitch can I borrow your sister for another duet pls?”

Their co-star Tom Read Wilson commented: “What an honour it was to have a front row seat for this xx.”

With a collaboration now on the horizon, fans are already wondering whether Gracie could feature on Shona and Aitch’s future track.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa is coming to ITV in 2026.

