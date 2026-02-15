Finally! Helen Skelton breaks silence on Gethin Jones ‘romance’ with bombshell update

Helen Skelton has finally broken her silence over her alleged romance with Morning Live co-star, Gethin Jones.

Rumours have swirled for months that the duo are secretly together. However, Helen has now set the record straight…

Helen and Gethin sparked romance rumours (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones romance rumours

Last year, Helen and Gethin sparked romance rumours.

The duo, who work together on Morning Live, sparked speculation after looking cosy together at the Pride of Britain Awards last year.

Helen split from her husband, and the father of her three children, Richie Myler, back in 2022.

Gethin, meanwhile, appeared to confirm he was single during a recent Morning Live appearance.

In a chat with The Mirror, Helen was asked whether she and Gethin had been on any romantic dates recently.

The star then took the opportunity to pour cold water on the romance rumours.

‘We’re just friends’

Speaking to the publication, Helen said: “No. Well, he’s in Manchester working away, so yeah, no, all good.

“We just work together, we are not together. No, no, no. We are just work friends. They printed pictures of us at work and that we’re together because we are at work together,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of marrying again, Helen admitted it wasn’t something she’d given much thought to.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about really. I don’t know – I just take each day as it comes. I know that’s boring but….”

Helen poured cold water on romance rumours (Credit: Splash News)

Helen and Gethin’s friendship

Gethin spoke of his and Helen’s friendship last year, when they did Gethin and Helen’s Wheely Big Challenge – a 24-hour roller-skating challenge in aid of Comic Relief. The Welsh presenter confessed he was concerned it would ruin their friendship.

“What’s different this time is that we have each other. We’re best friends. We’re very honest with one another,” he said.

Last year, Helen also spoke of her closeness to Gethin and how it makes her feel part of the Morning Live family.

“I’ve done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks,” she told HELLO.

“Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we’ve got a lot of the same reference points,” she then continued.

“If you have to go to work and you like what you do and you do it with people that are like an extension of your family, then you’re very lucky and I definitely feel like that at Morning Live,” she then added.

