Katie Price has said she “can’t believe” how much son Harvey Price and his half-brother Orlando look alike after their father, Dwight Yorke, shared birthday snaps.

Katie welcomed Harvey, her eldest child, in 2002, following a brief relationship with former footballer Dwight. Dwight has only met Harvey, who has septo-optic dysplasia, autism, and Prader-Willi syndrome, meaning he requires constant care, a handful of times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Yorke (@officialdwightyorke19)

Dwight is more involved in Orlando’s life, however. When Orlando turned 18 last week, Dwight posted two photos of him on Instagram and wrote: “Happy 18th bday son. Watching you grow into an amazing young man you are today has been the greatest gift of my life. I’m so proud of you, and all the beautiful things your future holds.’

Katie and her children wanted to reach out to the half brother of Harvey

Katie, who also has son Junior and daughter Princess with Peter Andre and son Jett and daughter Bunny with Kieran Hayler, has responded on her podcast, explaining that she’d never seen a photo of Orlando before Dwight’s post.

‘So obviously, I’ve got sent his Instagram and a link to look. I can’t believe how much he actually looks like Harvey,” she told her sister, Sophie.

Dwight and Orlando Yorke (Credit: Splash News)

She said that her other children want to meet Orlando, adding: “His eyes and he’s like six foot three, same size shoes as Harv. It was so cute, and Princess was like, ‘It seems so weird to see him,’ and I have reached out to him to see if he wants to, because I said, Junior and Princess want to meet him and obviously Harvey, and he actually follows Harvey and Junior.”

She revealed that Junior suggested reaching out to Orlando. However, she thinks “he’s probably too scared because of his dad. Do you know what I mean?”

Katie and Dwight reportedly broke up shortly after they found out Katie was pregnant, and it was alleged that Dwight had been unfaithful. He then initially disputed that he was Harvey’s father until DNA evidence confirmed it, before making an appearance at the hospital and signing the birth certificate.

Does Dwight Yorke see his son?

Dwight’s involvement with his son went on to decrease, despite him writing in his autobiography Born To Score: “From the moment I set eyes on the little fella, I have loved my son like I could never ever have imagined possible,” and firmly stated, “I am not going to hear anymore that I did not care for Harvey, or have any understanding of his needs or that I was not interested in his welfare.

“Over the years, I have heard Katie saying how [Peter] Andre is Harvey’s dad and what a terrible, uncaring father I have been. All of which sticks in my throat.”

Peter and Katie with Harvey in 2009

There was talk of Peter, who had a close bond with Harvey, potentially adopting him. However, Dwight once said that he wanted to “throttle” the Mysterious Girl singer.

And, in Katie’s 2014 autobiography, she claimed that Dwight didn’t understand Harvey’s health conditions. She claimed: “The last time Harvey’s biological father Dwight Yorke saw him, which was around eight years ago, the first thing he asked was why was Harvey so big. Why was I overfeeding him?”

Katie’s mum, Amy, has spoken about Harvey – who received his college leavers’ certificates last week – and his father too. She said in 2021: “Harvey is also missing out on a relationship with his brother, as Dwight has another son. It really is such a shame because we always had a good relationship with Dwight.”

Read more: Katie Price’s heartbreak as she drops son Harvey off at new home: ‘I hate leaving you there’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.