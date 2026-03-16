Harper Beckham, 14, shares worrying Mother’s Day post about her ‘worst days’ amid heartbreaking family feud

To mark Mother’s Day on Sunday, Harper Beckham penned an emotional message to her mum Victoria.

In the message, Harper, 14, thanked her mum for supporting her and “putting up with me even on my worst days”.

It comes amid a tough time for the Beckham clan as Harper’s older brother Brooklyn, 27, has fallen out with their parents.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Harper paid a gushing tribute to mum Victoria on Mother’s Day (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Harper Beckham’s sweet Mother’s Day message for mum Victoria

Alongside a photo with her mum, Harper wrote on her private Instagram account, as reported by HELLO!: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum ever.

“Thank you for always being there for me, supporting me, and putting up with me even on my worst days. I don’t say it enough, but I’m really grateful for everything you do for me every single day.”

She added: “I love you so much and hope you have the best day because you deserve it x.”

Victoria reposted Harper’s message to her own Instagram, writing: “I love you Harper.”

Brooklyn launched an attack on his parents in January (Credit: Splasher)

Beckham family feud

It’s been a tough couple of months for the Beckham family as Victoria and husband David’s eldest son, Brooklyn, launched a bombshell attack on his parents in January.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account, Brooklyn accused his family of “controlling” him.

Thank you for always being there for me, supporting me, and putting up with me even on my worst days.

He also alleged that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, at their 2022 wedding.

Since then, it’s been reported that Brooklyn has unfollowed his family on social media.

Brooklyn accused his parents of “controlling” him (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Brooklyn’s message to Nicola’s mother

On Mother’s Day, Brooklyn spoke out on social media. However, he had no message for his famous mum.

Instead, he paid tribute to his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz, in a belated birthday message. Claudia turned 71 earlier this week.

Read more: Cruz Beckham’s surprising reaction to Brooklyn feud as he reveals ‘hopes’ for the future

Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law x. Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day.” [Sic]

What do you think of Harper’s message? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.