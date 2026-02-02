Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement contained ‘secret message’ to sister Harper: ‘He will always care about her’

Brooklyn Beckham’s secret message to his younger sister, Harper, has been ‘revealed’.

The 26-year-old has seemingly blocked his whole family – including 14-year-old Harper – on social media amid the ongoing feud between himself and wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckhams.

Brooklyn is concerned about his sister (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham will ‘always care’ about sister Harper

Last month saw Brooklyn launch an astonishing attack on his family on social media. In a bombshell statement shared on Instagram, Brooklyn accused his family of “controlling” him from a young age, and alleged that his mother, Victoria Beckham, had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at his wedding in 2022.

In his statement, Brooklyn also spoke of how he grew up with “overwhelming anxiety”. It’s now been speculated that Brooklyn went public with his experiences as he fears it will be “even worse” for Harper, and that his statement contained a “secret message”.

Brooklyn was 12 when Harper was born, and according to friends, has always “idolised” his youngest sibling.

It’s also been said that his concerns about protecting his sister are also felt by dad, David.

Brooklyn is looking out for his sister, according to a source (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn’s concerns for Harper

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “As the only Beckham girl, she will likely be exposed to more fame than any of her brothers, and sadly, that will also bring trolling and all sorts of issues.

“If by speaking out, he can prompt his parents to pause to think about the impact of thrusting his young sister into the limelight, then it would have all been worth it. He and Nicola will always care about her, and nothing will break that bond,” they then added.

Brooklyn and Harper Beckham’s bond

Despite the ongoing family feud, Brooklyn wished Harper a happy birthday last year.

Taking to Instagram on July 10, 2025, Brooklyn shared a picture of himself, Harper, and wife Nicola.

“Happy Birthday Harper, we love u x,” he captioned the post.

In the past Nicola has also described Harper as a “dream little sister”.

“If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it’s her. I’m so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life,” she once said.

