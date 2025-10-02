Despite taking a step back from the main show this year, it looks like Gorka Marquez’s story with Strictly Come Dancing isn’t quite over yet.

Earlier this week, it was announced that 11 Strictly pros will return to the stage for the Strictly: The Professionals tour — and Gorka is among them!

Gorka has been a Strictly pro for nine years (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly tour latest – Gorka signs up!

The tour, which will take place between April 30 and May 30, 2026, will make stops at London, Leicester, Swansea, Birmingham, Sunderland, Salford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Plymouth, Nottingham, Sheffield, Hull, Liverpool, Blackpool, Stockton, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Oxford.

It will begin at Stockton’s Globe Theatre and conclude at the Blackpool Opera House.

Along with Gorka, the dancers participating in the tour include Lauren Oakley, Jowita Przystał, Michelle Tsiakkas, Alexis Warr, Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington, Julian Caillon, Vito Coppola, Neil Jones and Luba Mushtuk.

‘Can’t wait!’

“Speaking on behalf of all my fabulous fellow pros, we’re super excited to be heading out on tour next year with this great show,” Gorka said in a statement.

“The audience should be ready to have a fantastic time when they come to watch us across the UK because we are going to give them our best performance. We can’t wait to hit the dance floor to entertain everyone. See you next year.”

Gorka also commented on Lauren’s post about the tour. He said: “Can’t wait to tour again with you!”

Fans were thrilled by the news. “SO EXCITED!” declared one. “All you guys together will be absolutely amazing!” said a second. “Amazing news!” said another.

Gorka opted out of getting a partner this year (Credit: Splash News)

Gorka Marquez stepped back from Strictly UK this year

Previously, Gorka announced that he would be stepping back from Strictly UK to continue his role as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, he said in an Instagram post: “I am happy to announce that I will be back for season two of BAILANDO CON LAS ESTRELLAS as a judge from September.

“Due to the filming dates, this means that I won’t be competing with a partner this year in Strictly, but I will be a part of lots of the group numbers and will be back for final weeks of the show to support the rest of my fellow pros and their celebrities in what is going to be an AMAZING SERIES.

“As always, thank you for all the love and support, and remember! Keep dancing!”

Gorka also made another career pivot recently as he announced his new joint podcast in collaboration with fiancée Gemma Atkinson. The podcast is called Lost In Translation.

So, it’s pretty fair to say that Gorka really is booked and busy.

