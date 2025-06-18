Gorka Marquez’s ‘heart breaks’ as he rushes dog Benji back to the vets

Strictly star Gorka Marquez was left feeling emotional as he shared a health update on his dog, Benji.

The 34-year-old pro dancer, who is engaged to radio host Gemma Atkinson, 40, issued the update following a series of sad events. In 2024, their dog Norman died. However, in more heartbreaking news, their other dog Ollie also died six months later.

Just last month, Gorka and Gemma welcomed puppy Benji into the family. However, on Monday (June 16), Gemma opened up about Benji feeling unwell via her Instagram Stories.

Gorka was left crying over his dog’s health (Credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez issues update on new dog Benji

With fans concerned, Gorka has shared that their four-legged friend still hasn’t been feeling good.

On his Instagram Story this afternoon (June 18), Gorka posted a snapshot of Benji sitting between his legs. He wrote: “Many of you messaged asking how Benji is doing. Unfortunately he didn’t get better so this am I had to take him back to the vets and leave him there to do scans and end up having surgery.”

On the plus side, Gorka added: “He is doing well now and this evening he will [be] back home with us.”

In another Story, the Spanish dancer shared a selfie of himself crying in the car. “It breaks my heart seeing him like that and to leave him there,” he wrote.

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Benji to the family last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Lots of fun times ahead for Benji’

After Norman and Ollie passed, Gemma and Gorka welcomed Benji to the family.

In an Instagram video shared last month, Gemma wrote how she introduced the pup to her sister’s dog, Rocco: “I took Benji over today and, although he was a little nervous at first, within a few minutes and after seeing me with Rocco, he knew he was safe and the play time began.”

“Lots of fun times ahead for Benji and Rocco! If Rocco can ever keep up that 5 second run.”

“Reminds me of myself in that bloody 10k!” Gemma continued, referring to the 10k run she participated in last month.

