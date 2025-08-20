Staggering price of celebrity engagement rings ‘revealed’ from Georgina Rodriguez to Ella Toone

Over the last few months, there have been quite a number of huge celebrities showing off their engagement ring, including Georgina Rodriguez. And with that comes some gorgeous rings – and now the prices have been ‘revealed’.

It seems to be engagement season for some of our favourite celebrities. But have you ever wondered how much their huge diamonds cost? Because we have!

Entertainment Daily spoke exclusively to Steven Stone’s diamond expert, Maxwell Stone to find out more. So let’s have a look at what celebs are actually paying for their engagement rings…

Ronaldo spent a huge $10million on Georgina’s engagement ring (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez

Shockingly, footballer Ronaldo is expected to have paid a huge £7.4 million for his engagement ring for partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Maxwell explained: “Georgina has been anticipating this jewellery moment for quite some time and Cristiano certainly delivered. The footballer proposed with an extraordinary 30-carat-oval-cut diamond, a true showstopper.”

To understand how huge that is, Maxwell explained the “average celebrity ring” has four carats, while everyday people usually have around one.

He added: “With Georgina’s jewellery collection already valued over $4million, it’s hardly surprising that her engagement ring is, without question, the most spectacular we have seen so far this year.”

Alexandra has revealed her wedding plans (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Alexandra Burke

Second highest on the list is singer Alexandra Burke, whose engagement ring is believed to be £70k.

Alexandra got engaged last September to her football partner Darren, months after welcoming her baby.

Maxwell told us: “Alexandra’s engagement ring boasts a breathtaking 3.5 carat-cushion-cut diamond, elegantly set in a halo design with split shoulders.

“Having surged in popularity during the Victorian and Art Deco eras, cushion cut stones remain a classic favourite for engagement rings today.”

Emily Atack recently welcomed her baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack

Another celebrity who wowed us all with her engagement ring was Emily Atack. She announced her engagement to her ‘step-cousin‘ last month. But it seems her’s was half the price of Alexandra’s. As it’s estimated to sit at £26k.

Maxwell explained: “Featuring a 2-carat emerald-cut diamond, Emily’s engagement ring is the definition of timeless elegance.”

He added that the cost is “modest” by celebrity standards and has a “striking centre stone”.

AJ and Zara are engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ Pritchard

It seems AJ Pritchard wowed his partner Zara Zoffany with an engagement ring worth around £14.5k.

The dancer put a ring on it in March, earlier this year, after two years of dating.

“The marquise-cut is known for its elongated, elegant shape, which creates the illusion of a larger stone compared to other cuts of the same carat weight.

“While AJ’s diamond is approximately 2 carats, it’s distinctive cut gives it an appearance of being significantly larger” Maxwell explained.

Ella Toone’s engagement ring was quite impressive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ella Toone engagement ring was the least expensive

Ella Toone may be the least expensive engagement ring on the list, but it doesn’t make it any less spectacular!

Maxwell estimated that Ella’s diamond is worth around a huge £7.5k.

He said: “Ella Toone’s engagement ring showcases a stunning 1-carat round brilliant diamond in a timeless solitaire setting.

Ella’s bling is estimated to have cost £7.5k (Credit: Instagram)

“The stone is held securely in place by a classic four-claw design, offering both elegance and durability – perfect for someone with an active lifestyle.”

