Georgia Toffolo’s husband James Watt breaks silence following ‘incredibly difficult week’

The husband of Georgia Toffolo – BrewDog founder James Watt – has broken his silence following the sale of his company.

Georgia, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with James this week, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Scotland last year. She’s since posted about the “highs and lows” the couple have faced in their marriage.

Now, with James’ name in the headlines over allegations of how he treated his staff, he has spoken out, sharing his “heartbreak” over the sale of the company he founded.

Georgia Toffolo tied the knot with BrewDog founder James Watt a year ago (Credit: Cover Images)

James Watt, husband of Georgia Toffolo, sells Brewdog

Following the sale, dozens of BrewDog bars closed, and almost 500 staff members lost their jobs.

James – said to have a staggering net worth – had previously stepped away from the company in 2024, following allegations of a toxic working culture and inappropriate behaviour – something he has denied.

Posting a statement on social media, he said: “This week has been incredibly hard. On Monday, the business I co-founded in 2007 was sold. I am heartbroken for all of the hard-working and passionate team members who have lost their jobs. I am heartbroken for all of our brilliant ‘equity punks’ who did not get the return on their investment they wanted.”

James started the brewery in his early twenties (Credit: Splash News)

‘Many things I’d have done differently’

James continued: “I put my heart, my soul and every ounce of energy into building BrewDog as CEO from inception until early 2024 as we grew from a garage to the world’s leading independent beer brand.

“I was 24, working part time on a fishing boat, and still living in my dad’s spare room when we started BrewDog. I had never run a business before, I had no idea what I was really doing and I just made it all up as I went along.

“With the benefit of hindsight there are also so many other things I would have done differently. Ultimately, the mistakes hurt far more than our successes console.”

Georgia doesn’t appear to have commented on or liked the post on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

‘I am sorry’

He added: “I would have loved to save every single job and every single equity punk investment. Ultimately, I couldn’t. That will stay with me.

“It was an honour and a privilege to dedicate my life to trying to build something truly amazing for everyone involved. I am sorry that I was not able to repay the faith you bestowed in me with the outcome you all deserved.

“I still love the business. It will always feel like an intrinsic part of me. I will always be cheering it on from the sidelines, even if the next chapter is now going to be written by others.”

Comments on the post have been limited by James. Georgia doesn’t appear to have liked or commented on the post.

