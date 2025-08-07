Georgia Toffolo has hinted that she’s feeling broody, telling her husband on Instagram that she wants a baby.

The former Made In Chelsea star shared photos of herself wearing a baby in a baby carrier on Instagram yesterday (August 6) with the caption, “I want one (baby accessory is 10/10 superb) xx.” She tagged in Brewdog co-founder James Watt, who she married in March.

James, who’s already a father of two daughters he shares with ex-wife Johanna Basford, Evie and Mia, joked in the comments: “10/10 aesthetic, 0/10 sleep. Highly recommend if you enjoy being bossed around by someone under 3ft tall.”

Fans asked if Georgia was “trying to tell us” about baby news

Meanwhile, fans were left confused by Toff’s post, some asking if the baby in the photo was her own, and others questioning whether it was a real baby in the snaps. “You trying to tell us something? Congratulations,” said one.

“Suits you Toff,” said another, while one fan wrote: “Your flitting from place to place wouldn’t be so easy with a baby in tow, rest assured.”

Last week, James spoke out after fans asked if his wife was pregnant. Georgia posted photos from a holiday to Iceland on Instagram, including one in which she was holding a large fish she’d caught.

Georgia and her husband have quashed pregnancy rumours (Credit: Splash News)

“Making forever memories with my forever person,” she wrote. “After a year of trying (and multiple attempts in 3 different countries) I landed my very first Atlantic salmon. Incredible and worth the wait…”

“I thought it was a pregnancy announcement,” one fan wrote alongside a laughter emoji, before Georgia saw the funny side and replied: “LOL just me and my salmon.”

Another asked outright, “Are you pregnant?” with James replying, “I don’t think she is.”

Georgia’s already a stepmother of two

James has two daughters from his previous marriage (Credit: YouTube)

While Georgia and James haven’t shared any baby news of their own just yet, the TV personality told Heatworld last year about her stepdaughters: “I try not to talk about them, as they’re not in the public eye, but all I will say is that James arrived with two little girls, so they’ve always been part of the picture, and they have so profoundly enriched my life. I just adore them.”

She told The Times that they’re a “total joy” and that being a stepmother is “the greatest thing”.

