Georgia Toffolo addresses ‘highs and lows’ as she marks a year of marriage to James Watt

Georgia Toffolo has celebrated her one-year marriage anniversary to husband James Watt.

The reality star started dating Brewdog co-founder James in 2023. Fast forward to March last year and the pair eloped to Gardenstown, a small fishing village in Scotland, where James’s family has married for generations.

And this week, Georgia shared a sweet tribute to James on a milestone anniversary, as she addressed the “highs and lows” of married life.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt’s wedding anniversary

On Sunday (March 1) Georgia took to her Instagram and X account and shared an adorable video from her wedding day with James – who is the father of two daughters with ex-wife Johanna Basford.

The wedding happened with just 48 hours’ notice, with close family joining for a low-key celebration featuring sausage rolls at the pub and a reception at BrewDog HQ.

In the caption, Georgia gushed: “One year married to you. I had a whole fantasy about what marriage would look like since I was about five years old and honestly?

“What we have is a thousand times better. The life we’ve built is extraordinary – the highs, the lows, all of it. Me and you my love, forever.”

Georgia’s fans quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes. One person said: “I love your love story and I love your acceptance of each other. Happy Anniversary to you both.”

Another added: “Happy anniversary to you both you look so beautiful Toff.”

However, a third wrote: “Hope he treats you better than his employees.” Nonetheless, someone else declared: “Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations on your first year here’s to many more.”

Who is Georgia’s husband James?

James is the driving force behind BrewDog, the craft beer company that took the world by storm. In 2024, he stepped down as chief executive and became the captain and co-founder.

Over the years though, James himself has made plenty of headlines. In 2022, former employees accused him of inappropriate behaviour and an abuse of power in a BBC programme The Truth about BrewDog.

At the time, James’ lawyers said the claims that he had been behaving inappropriately were false. Both him and BrewDog complained to regulator Ofcom claiming they had been “misrepresented, disregarded, and omitted material facts in a way that resulted in unfairness to them”.

James’ controversies

However, Ofcom said in February 2024 that it would not uphold the complaint. The regulator ruled that “material facts were not presented, disregarded or omitted in a way that was unfair to the complainants, that they had an appropriate and timely opportunity to respond to the allegations made in the programme, and that their response was fairly reflected in the programme”.

Meanwhile, just this week, it was announced that BrewDog has closed all of its UK venues. The brewer operates around 60 sites across Britain as well as international operations in the United States, Australia and Germany.

The decision is said to be down to years of unprofitable trading. The business’ chief executive James Taylor also said in a statement: “We appreciate this is an unsettling time for everyone, and we want to ensure that all colleagues have the opportunity to hear directly from us about what happens next.”

