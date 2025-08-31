Freddy Brazier is reportedly set to become a dad for the first time as his ex-girlfriend is pregnant.

20-year-old Freddy – who is the youngest son of Jeff Brazier and late Jade Goody – has made the headlines over the past few months.

Earlier this year, it was reported that he was embroiled in a ‘feud’ with his dad, after Jeff launched legal action to keep son Freddy “safe” from his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

And now, it’s been claimed that Freddy is set to become a dad – and Jeff is reportedly being “extremely supportive” about the news.

Freddy’s ex is reportedly pregnant (Credit: BBC)

Freddy Brazier’s ex-girlfriend is ‘pregnant’

According to sources, Freddy is currently preparing for fatherhood at 20.

It’s so devastating that Jade isn’t here to see it

Although unexpected, the pregnancy has also allegedly brought Freddy and Jeff “back together” after their highly publicised feud earlier in the year.

“It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together, but it’s so devastating that Jade isn’t here to see it,” a source told MailOnline.

Jeff reportedly ‘stepped up straight away’ (Credit: BBC)

Jeff ‘wants to help Freddy in any way he can’

As for Freddy and the child’s mother, they are reportedly not together as they ended things on difficult terms. However, the publication claims that for the sake of co-parenting, they have spoken about communicating again.

He stepped up straight away

The insider added: “Jeff was one of the first people he decided to confide in to ask for advice. He stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could.”

ED! had contacted Freddy’s representatives for comment.

Jeff and Freddy’s feud

It’s been a turbulent lot of months for the Brazier family. Jeff had previously hired lawyers to block Freddy from seeing his grandmother.

The animosity between Jeff and Jackiey reportedly began shortly after the death of her daughter Jade Goody in 2009. It was alleged that Jeff believed Jackiey’s relationship with Freddy had been “detrimental” to him and is keen to keep his youngest son “safe”.

The legal fight reportedly caused tension between Jeff and Freddy. However, Freddy continued to defy his dad Jeff by spending time with his grandmother.

ED! has contacted Jeff and Freddy’s representatives for comment.

