Jeff Brazier’s ex-girlfriend, Page 3 girl Nicola Tappenden, has lifted the lid on their ‘deeply unhealthy’ relationship and declared: “If I’d known then what I know now – about trauma, about myself – I never would have stayed.”

The comments will come as a blow to Jeff, who is currently piecing his family back together after appearing to heal his rift with son Freddy. He is also happily married to wife Kate.

Jeff and Nicola dated back in 2012 (Credit: Photofab/Shutterstock)

Jeff Brazier’s romance with Page 3’s Nicola T

Jeff Brazier and Nicola dated for 15 months after meeting in December 2011. She was his first proper relationship after the death of ex Jade Goody in 2009. At the time, he was a young dad to sons Bobby and Freddy.

The pair did a shoot with Hello about their romance in July 2012 and he shared: “We’ve talked about marriage because we feel so strongly about each other. I’m in this for the long haul.”

However, fast forward eight months and the pair had split after “weeks of arguing”.

Pals told the People: “He and Nic were really in love but grew apart in recent months. They’ve had a tough time but were determined to make things work. Sadly, they couldn’t. Jeff realised his boys are what’s really important in his life and being the best possible dad is his main priority.”

‘Trauma’

Now, more than a decade later, Nicola has spoken out about their split.

I never want to feel like that again.

Speaking to the Mail, she shared: “If I’d known then what I know now – about trauma, about myself – I never would have stayed. But I did, because I was desperate to be liked, to feel enough. There was a defining moment, and at that point, I should have said I’m never going to speak to you ever again.”

Jeff’s boys are all grown up and he is now happily married to wife Kate (Credit: Splash News)

‘I was always worthy’

Nicola, now 42, is a mum-of-two – daughter Poppy, 16, and son Louis, five – and is back with her ex, and Poppy’s dad, ex-footballer Simon Walton. She’s also recently been diagnosed with ADHD – something that led her to finally finding peace within herself.

“Celebrity life wasn’t good for my mental health. It made me feel desperate, and I never want to feel like that again. There were times I didn’t want to be here any more. But now I know – I was always worthy. I just needed to understand myself first,” she said.

