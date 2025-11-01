Frankie Bridge previously revealed she was left unimpressed after a row she had with husband Wayne.

Singer Frankie shot to fame as a member of The Saturdays from 2007 to 2014. Since the group’s hiatus, Frankie – who is on The Wheel today (November 1) – has kept busy, including becoming a Loose Women panelist.

Away from the TV shows though, Frankie is loved up with husband Wayne. They share two sons – Parker and Carter – and Wayne also has another son from a former relationship.

But like most couples, Frankie and Wayne are not strangers to the odd row…

The pair had a row over Frankie’s hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frankie Bridge on row with husband Wayne

As well as her musical talents and jaw-dropping fashion, Frankie is also known for her ever-changing hair. Back in the 2010s, Frankie was renowned for rocking a short-cropped hairstyle.

And in 2016, Frankie decided to switch things up again by cutting her hair short.

Speaking to the Mirror at the time, Frankie was asked whether hubby Wayne prefers long or short hair on her, to which she replied: “The shorter the better.”

I won’t repeat what I said back.

However, Frankie revealed that she was fuming when she told Wayne that she had gone for the chop again.

“But when I texted and said: ‘I think I’m going to cut it off again,’ he said: ‘Really? I’ve got used to it long now,'” Frankie said.

She went on: “I won’t repeat what I said back but I wasn’t impressed. I was like: ‘Seriously? You’ve given me such a hard time about having longer hair and now THIS is what you’re saying?!’ You really can’t win. But yeah he likes it now.”

They are parents to two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frankie and Wayne

Frankie and Wayne began dating in late 2011 and got engaged in April 2013. A year later they tied the knot. According to reports, they were introduced by James Corden, who put their phone numbers into each other’s mobiles for them.

Wayne recalled about how their relationship began: “And then we basically text a little bit, and just ended up going for dinner.”

Meanwhile in August 2024, the singer opened up on what helped seal the deal when it came to her hubby.

“I just love a man on a skateboard. I can’t help it. I’ve always wanted to go out with a man who had a skateboard,” she explained on Loose Women.

“Does Wayne have a skateboard?” Denise Welch chimed in, to which Frankie replied: “He has.”

“That’s why I’m married to him, guys,” she joked as she added: “He’s got a longboard, actually.” But she couldn’t keep her composure as her fellow panellists joked about the innuendo.

Watch Frankie on The Wheel on Saturday (November 1) at 8:20pm on BBC One.

Read more: Frankie Bridge introduces adorable new dog Chewie: ‘Best thing on my timeline today’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.