Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has shared adorable new photos as she welcomes the newest “family” member of the Bridge clan, introducing her dog, Chewie.

The Saturdays star has been married to footballer Wayne Bridge since 2014. Together, the couple have two sons, Parker, 11, and Carter, 10.

Over the years, Frankie has been very open about her family life, including her struggles. But she also shares her happy news with her fans. And that’s exactly what she did today (October 17) as she introduced their latest family member.

A new dog has joined the Bridge family (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Frankie Bridge shares adorable photos of new dog

Taking to Instagram this morning, Frankie shared her family update with her followers. Posting a series of extremely adorable photos, Frankie introduced her new dog.

Frankie posted a carousel of images, showing off her baby chihuahua, and shared his adorable name.

She captioned the post: “It’s about time he had his launch. Meet Chewie. Our very tiny, newest member of the Bridge family.”

In some of the photos, Chewie was cuddled up on Frankie’s lap, sleeping. And some even had the little puppy held inside her dressing gown.

Chewie is clearly adored by all of the Bridge family members as quite a few pictures included Frankie’s sons cuddled up to the pooch.

Immediately fans and fellow celebs flooded the post with comments, all gushing about the newest member.

I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry commented: “OMGGG. King Chewie.”

This Morning star Sian Welby added: “No. Stop. Help. Chewie is the best thing on my timeline today.”

“Oh he’s beautiful. Chihuahua’s are the best and most loyal loving dogs ever,” another fan penned.

Another fan commented: “Cute baby,” alongside heart emojis.

Frankie has spoken about her struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frankie Bridge reveals ‘depression’ battle

Back in August, Frankie bravely spoke about her “depression” battle on her Instagram Story at the time.

She penned: “Sometimes this is what depression looks like. Sitting on the sofa all day in your PJs. Then being so fundamentally fed up of your own [bleep] you finally find the strength to make it to the gym. Quick shower and back to the sofa and PJs. Better than nothing.”

Then in a second post, where she was doing yoga, Frankie added: “I spent a lot of the time psyching myself up and trying to quiet the noise in my head. Today it’s telling me I’m a worthless waste of space.”

Now that Frankie Bridge has a new pet dog, hopefully she can put a lot of her focus into him. Because little puppy Chewie is adorable!

