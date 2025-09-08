The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge sparked concern after sharing a tearful TikTok on the tube.

In the clip, which has 208,100 views, Frankie, who has been open about her struggle with depression in the past, looks forlornly into the distance, her eyes filled with tears.

The clip is accompanied by the JoJo song, “Too Little Too Late” and an on-screen caption reading: “When you start crying on the tube… But it’s okay, because now you get to pretend you’re in a music video.”

She then addressed fans in the video’s description, asking: “Anyone else like to pretend they’re in a music video on the train?”

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Loose Women, she didn’t give any indication of what might be wrong.

Fans rally in support

Naturally, fans were worried after the tearful clip and rallied around to support her in the comments.

“Feel so sorry for you at the moment, Frankie,” one wrote. “Every video you’ve put up lately, you can literally see the sadness in your eyes. I hope you work through it and get back to yourself, which I know is easier said than done, as I know from experience. Stay strong and try to focus on all the good things in your life.”

“Life is tough,” a second remarked. “Just remember Frankie, you are doing your best, and tomorrow is another day.” While a third advised: “Take time out from socials for your own sanity.” A fourth simply said: “If I were there, I would have given you a hug,” and a fifth echoed: “Things will improve, these moments are here to make you feel stronger.”

Meanwhile, one user joked: “My heart bleeds for you, someone get me a plaster.”

Frankie Bridge shares her depression battle

This isn’t the first time that Frankie has shared her vulnerable moments on social media.

Previously, in an Instagram story shared on August 25, she wrote, “Sometimes this is what depression looks like. Sitting on the sofa all day in your PJs. Then being so fundamentally fed up of your own [expletive], you finally find the strength to make it to the gym. Quick shower and back to the sofa and PJs. Better than nothing.”

In a second post, in which she was doing yoga, Frankie added: “[I] spent a lot of the time psyching myself up and trying to quiet the noise in my head. Today it’s telling me I’m a worthless waste of space.”

Either way, we hope she feels better soon!

