ITV panelist Frankie Bridge has shared her sadness after her long-time Loose Women colleague quit the show.

The Saturdays star added that she was “proud” to see her pal “thrive”, as Frankie’s fellow ITV stars also showed their support.

The exit comes amid a bloodbath at ITV Daytime, with redundancies looming and huge cuts to the network’s flagship shows.

Frankie Bridge is sad to see her Loose Women pal go (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge bids farewell to Loose Women pal

Jordan Rowley, a producer on the show, worked on his last Loose Women on Friday (August 29). He posted: “And just like that, my final day at ITV Daytime has arrived. I can’t begin to explain how amazing the last four years have been. I’ve been so lucky to work with some of the most talented people in the industry, both on and off screen and have genuinely made friends for life.”

It certainly seems as though the feeling is mutual, as Jordan was inundated with well wishes, including from many of the women who front the show.

“Sad to see you go but proud to see you thrive,” Frankie said as she reshared a picture of the pair together.

Frankie Bridge with Loose Women producer Jordan (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing her support, Coleen Nolan commented: “Going to really Miss you! Go now and fly. You deserve it. You’ll be so missed.” Nadia Sawalha added: “We will miss you so much! Don’t be a stranger! Drinkie poos soon!”

Katie Piper shared three red heart emojis. Meanwhile, GK Barry also commented. She said: “Smash your next adventure my king. Love ya!” “Keep in touch,” Brenda Edwards added as she shared a picture of herself behind the scenes with Jordan.

Loose Women is being cut drastically next year (Credit: ITV)

ITV cuts looming

So far, ITV hasn’t revealed if any of the Loose Women panelists will be leaving the show.

From next year, Loose Women will only air for 30 weeks of the year. Lorraine Kelly’s morning show is perhaps the hardest hit by the cuts, though. Lorraine’s runtime will be reduced from an hour to just 30 minutes. And it too will only air for 30 weeks of the year.

Read more: Frankie Bridge urged ‘think classy not trashy’ as she poses in lacy lingerie

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.