Frankie Bridge urged to ‘think classy not trashy’ as she poses in lacy green bra

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge caused a stir on socials overnight (August 22) as she posed in her bra and asked for styling help from her followers.

Frankie, 36, posted a Reel with fashion retailer Faves The Edit. In the video, she asked her followers what she should style her green silk skirt and lacy green bra with.

Frankie said that many of her followers had said she could go out wearing just the silk skirt and bra. But the comments section of her post urged the former Saturdays star to “stay classy” and remember that “leaving a little to the imagination is always sexier”.

Frankie Bridge’s followers offered their fashion advice after her Instagram post (Credit: Cover Images)

Frankie Bridge in lingerie-clad plea for help

The star shared a video of herself playing dress up. She looked stunning as she strutted towards the camera in a long, green, silk skirt with sheer panel that showed off her toned and tanned legs. As she opened the video, Frankie was wearing a pretty green lace bra.

“I actually can’t believe how many of you liked this outfit,” she said. “I thought you would be like: ‘No, you can’t wear that out of the house, it’s just a bra.’ But loads of you loved it and you actually gave me loads of really good ideas of how to style it.”

Frankie then shared said ideas.

Outfit one was wearing a cropped white vest top that covered the bra. The second option was to dress it up with a white blazer that showed off the star’s pretty lingerie underneath.

And, after opening the comments up to a discussion about which outfit looked best, the Loose Women star’s followers of course waded in.

‘You look like you’ve forgotten the rest of the outfit’

“Wear it with the crop top. Blazer outfit looks like you forgot your top,” said one. “I was just about to say the same thing,” another replied.

A third commented: “Noooooo really!! Who said you can walk out in just a bra!! The blazer still needs a top! Think classy not trashy!”

Another agreed and said: “I would personally button up the blazer as the bralet looks like a bra and that you have forgotten the rest of the outfit.”

“The skirt is lovely, the blazer is lovely and the bra is lovely. But sorry it just looks like you’ve forgot to put your top on. Leaving a little to the imagination is always classier and sexier,” another offered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faves (@favestheedit)

‘Frankie’s still got it’

Plenty of people disagreed, though.

“Frankie’s still got it,” said one, adding the flame emoji.

“No brainer! Blazer! Stunning!” another declared. “I love that bra top on you,” said a third.

So what do you think? Cast your votes on Frankie’s Insta now!

Read more: Every single surgical procedure Frankie Bridge has had done to her face revealed

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.