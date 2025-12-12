Inside Davina McCall’s romance with third husband Michael Douglas as he breaks silence on their ‘private’ wedding

Davina McCall married celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, it was revealed this week, in an intimate secret wedding attended by their nearest and dearest.

In a series of pictures, the bride, 58, wore a white lace minidress and beat the winter chill in a matching lace cap and a shaggy faux fur-effect coat.

The couple have been together since 2018, including through Davina’s health issues, where Michael was her rock.

And, although they don’t discuss their relationship often, they have dropped a couple of tidbits about their personal life, including details of their “private” big day…

Michael nursed Davina back to health after brain surgery (Credit: Splash News)

Why Davina McCall and Michael Douglas keep relationship private

Davina doesn’t often discuss her relationship with Michael. The presenter said previously that they have an agreement not to talk about it in public. She said: “We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship, because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair. Privacy keeps our relationship special to us. There’s something lovely about it and that’s all it is. It keeps it really magical and I like that.

“I would never talk about how our relationship works, about arguments or even things like what we eat for breakfast and who drives the other crazy. I want to keep that for me,” she said. Davina added: “I will give you guys everything. But there are one or two things that I just want to keep to myself, and he’s one of them.”

Davina separated from her second husband, Pet Rescue presenter Matthew Robertson, in November 2017, the same year she began dating Michael. They went public with their relationship in May 2019, at the Chelsea Flower Show. The presenter was previously married to Andrew Leggett. Davina McCall and Andrew tied the knot in 1997, only to file for divorce three months after the wedding.

Davina got to know Michael after he started working as her hairdresser (Credit: Cover Images)

They’ve known each other for years

It’s thought that the couple have known each other for more than 20 years, after Michael styled Davina’s hair for TV. It’s also thought that they worked on Big Brother together.

Davina told Fabulous magazine: “We just get on really well at work and we always have done – that’s never changed.”

Before they entered a relationship, Davina had called Michael one of her “favourite people” when sharing a link to a podcast he had appeared on.

Blended family and ‘devastating blow’

As a result of their long friendship, Michael had met Davina’s family and children before their relationship became a romantic one. Davina has Holly, 24, Tilly, 22, and 19-year-old Chester with Matthew. Michael, meanwhile, has two sons with his ex-wife Tracey Douglas, previously friends with Davina, and Davina met them before they became a couple.

Friends alleged to The Sun at the time that Tracey was “devastated” to learn that Michael and Davina began dating months after they ended their marriage. They said that she had no idea about the romance until it hit the papers.

They claimed: “Davina had met their children and was the last person Tracey ever thought Michael would end up with. The family had been there for Davina during her split with Matthew. And, Michael was very much a confidante to her.

“So Tracey knew all the ins and outs and was supportive. To find out they are dating, and that they’d been showing off their new relationship in public was an absolutely devastating blow for Tracey.”

They live and make a podcast together

Since January 2020, Davina and Michal have hosted a podcast, Making The Cut, together. Davina has said about the podcast: “I love doing the podcast with him. It’s basically an extension of what we’ve always done as friends, which is recommend things to each other.”

Davina and Michael moved in together in 2022, after five years of dating. She said on their podcast in January 2023: “I am quite enjoying being a new couple doing new things, because we are newly living together. It’s quite nice making new traditions because we did that before Christmas. We sat down together and talked about it: ‘Okay, blank space, what shall we make tradition from now on?'”

She’s paid tribute to Michael when making speeches after winning awards, too. After she won the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards in 2024, and thanked her loved ones, she turned to him and said: “Thank you, I love being on this journey with you. You make me a better person and you make me so happy.”

After she won Inspiration of the Year at the Inspiration Awards in 2023, she told HELLO! that she regretted not thanking him in her speech then. She said: “I didn’t say thanks to Michael, who’s my partner, in my speech. I feel sad about that because he makes me a much better person and he makes me skip to work in the morning and I’m very lucky to have that so I just want to say thank you to him as well.”

‘So angry with him’

Devoted Michael also nursed Davina after she underwent brain surgery – even if she was annoyed with him when he pushed her back into work!

Paying tribute to her beau, Davina said: “Michael said to me: ‘I know you; I know how much you love work and how much it means to you.’ He said: ‘I know you’re scared. But this is the final piece of the jigsaw. And I think it’s gonna make a big difference when you go back.’

“I was so angry with him. But when I went back, at the end of the day I sat in the car and was like: ‘Yes!’ It felt so good to see everybody and to be back to normal. It felt like something normal I could do that I love.”

The couple are now husband and wife (Credit: Splash News)

Michael’s romantic proposal

Back in September, Davina confirmed that she was set to marry Michael after he got down on one knee in Ibiza back in July.

“I’m getting married!” she told Chris Evans on Virgin Radio.

Davina then shared more details: “It happened in Ibiza. What was quite funny was after lunch – Michael had booked a lunch which was like, not that usual on a beach and he wanted to take me to a beach where we’d been with all the kids before. So I was like: ‘Oh, this is really nice.’

“And then he said: ‘Let’s go for a walk around the cliffs.’ Now I’m in Ibiza right? When I’m in Ibiza, I dress for Ibiza, Chris. I’m in some god-forsaken cowboy boot, little pink cowboy boots with steel toe caps and I’m not in a cliff climbing outfit.

“But I could see he really wanted me to like it, it would make him happy. And I thought, oh, bless. Like, he wants to show me something beautiful. So I was like, stop being miserable and get up the cliff. So I’m clambering up the cliff in some sort of steel toe-capped cowboy boots. I’m not going to say what happened, but he recited something to me which was lovely. Because I’m going to keep something for myself. He recited something that was lovely and then he got down on one knee.”

Many believed the wedding would be held in the New Year, but the pair clearly decided there was no time like the present!

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas hold secret wedding

Then, earlier this week, news emerged that the couple had said “I do” in a secret ceremony at London’s Marylebone Town Hall. It came a month after Davina announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

A source said: “Their wedding was perfect, exactly what they wanted. They chose a small venue close to their home, and just invited about ten of their friends and relatives to be there with them. It was very intimate and everyone who attended is very special in their lives.”

They then added: “They’ve been through a huge amount in recent months, with Davina’s health, and it just felt right to formalise their marriage. They didn’t see the point in waiting.”

Davina McCall’s wedding: ‘We tried hard to keep it private’

And, while Davina hasn’t spoken about the wedding, her proud husband has.

While hosting an Instagram Live session, Michael noticed that he had been inundated with messages of congratulations.

“There’s lots of congratulations here. Wow, amazing. Thank you, thank you,” he said. He then added: “We tried hard to keep it private, which is why there’s no pictures. Thank you everybody for the congratulations. It’s very nice.”

