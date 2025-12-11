Davina McCall congratulated as she ‘secretly marries’ fiancé Michael Douglas: ‘They didn’t see the point in waiting’

Davina McCall has reportedly got married to her long-term partner, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.

TV legend Davina, 57, and Michael, 52, have been together since 2018. In September, Davina confirmed that they had got engaged in July during a romantic clifftop proposal in Ibiza.

However, four months later Davina revealed the sad news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had already undergone surgery.

And now, it has been reported that Davina and Michael have made things official and got married – and fans are over the moon.

Davina McCall ‘marries Michael Douglas’

Since getting together back in 2018, Davina and Michael have been going from strength to strength – despite several heartbreaking blows, including Davina’s brain tumour and cancer diagnosis.

And just five months after getting engaged, it has been claimed that the smitten couple have made things official. According to The Sun, Davina and Michael said their ‘I do’s’ last week during a very “low key” ceremony.

“Their wedding was perfect, exactly what they wanted. They chose a small venue close to their home, and just invited about ten of their friends and relatives to be there with them. It was very intimate and everyone who attended is very special in their lives,” a source told the outlet.

Davina and Michael ‘didn’t see the point in waiting’

The insider also claimed that Davina’s recent health woes prompted their decision to get married now.

They went on: “They’ve been through a huge amount in recent months, with Davina’s health, and it just felt right to formalise their marriage. They didn’t see the point in waiting.

“The next day they just carried on with life as normal, and as coincidence would have it they were guests at another friend’s wedding day. So they went as a married ­couple for the first time and happily showed off her wedding ring. It was the perfect weekend.”

She deserves all the happiness in the world.

As expected, fans were left over the moon to hear Davina’s reported wedding news. On Facebook, one person reacted: “Congratulations to you both, glad for Davina after her tough year.”

Another added: “She deserves all the happiness in the world – a beautiful human and he has been her rock. Congratulations.” A third also chimed in: “Congratulations to you both. You have been through such a bad patch health-wise together. And now it’s made you both stronger together and husband and wife.”

