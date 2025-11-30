Davina McCall ‘to marry fiancé Michael Douglas in the New Year’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Davina McCall is reportedly keen to get married to her long-term partner, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, in the New Year.

TV legend Davina, 57, and Michael, 52, have been together since 2018. In September, Davina confirmed that they had got engaged in July during a romantic clifftop proposal in Ibiza.

However, four months later Davina revealed the sad news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had already undergone surgery.

And now, details of Davina and Michael’s upcoming wedding have been ‘revealed’ by a source, as neither of them apparently “see the point in waiting” to tie the knot.

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas’ wedding details ‘revealed’

Since getting together back in 2018, Davina and Michael have been going from strength to strength – despite several heartbreaking blows, including Davina’s brain tumour and cancer diagnosis.

And just five months after getting engaged, it has been claimed that the smitten couple are wasting no time when it comes to getting married.

“After all she’s been through Davina feels she can’t take anything for granted. Not just one, but two health scares really send home the poignant message of who and what really matters,” a source alleged to New! magazine.

They added: “Neither Michael or Davina see the point in waiting. They’re both in their fifties Davina has been married before and they want to make it happen.”

Davina ‘getting married at the start of next year’

Apparently, Davina and Michael are planning to have an intimate wedding in the New Year. As for the guest list, the source claims it will be those who have “helped Davina” in recent months. These include “close friends”.

The source also claimed that Davina has “always said she wanted a big wedding”. But for her special day with Michael, it is said to be going to be “quite small”.

The insider then said: “She doesn’t want too much of a fuss. It’ll be focusing on the couple and their love for each other. They’ll have a big showbiz party later but right now they want to get married at the start of next year.”

ED! has contacted Davina’s representatives for comment.

