Inside Danny Dyer’s rollercoaster relationship with childhood sweetheart – cheating allegations; shock split; ‘affair’ with late girl band singer

Danny Dyer has had quite a turbulent relationship over the years with his wife Joanne Mas, despite meeting when they were very young.

Over the years, a lot of tricky situations have been thrown at Danny Dyer, 47, and Joanne, 48, but they still manage to find their way through it.

Despite meeting aged 14, they actually only got married in 2016. The couple have three children together, 28-year-old Love Island star Dani Dyer – who just got married herself – daughter, Sunnie, 18, and seven-year-old son, Arty. And they are grandparents to Dani’s three kids – Santi, Summer and Star.

Danny and Joanne were childhood sweethearts (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Is Danny Dyer still with Joanne Mas?

Despite the issues surrounding their relationship over the years, Danny and Joanne are still happily married. And seem to be living quite a nice family life.

But before their happily ever after, they had a tough time trying to make things work.

So let’s have a look at their relationship.

Childhood sweethearts led to an ultimatum

At 14-years-old, Danny and Joanne met at school in London’s East End. But it wasn’t an immediate fairy-tale romance.

They quickly got together, but for four years it was very on and off – until Jo fell pregnant with their first child, daughter Dani. And it seems she issued him an ultimatum – make a proper go of it or leave and don’t come back.

Danny chose to stay based on his own experiences of growing up without a dad. The three of them moved into a small flat, but Danny was an aspiring actor and struggled to find work – and their relationship came to an end.

According to The Mirror, Danny told the Irish Independent: “We stuck it out for nearly three years, talking maybe twice a week. The rest of the time blanking each other. One day, I’m doing a puzzle on the floor with my little girl and she looked up at me and said: ‘Daddy, no more shouting.’ I realised I had to get out.”

Danny was banned from seeing Dani (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Banned from seeing daughter after ‘cheating’

After Danny left, his career kicked off and he dated Hollywood stars. But he couldn’t help but miss his life with Dani and Joanne. The pair reunited – but it wasn’t long before Danny reportedly cheated.

In 2000, Joanne reportedly discovered that he had cheated on her. And she decided that he wouldn’t get near their daughter. Not only that, but Joanne also cleared their bank account so Danny couldn’t access their money.

Speaking to The Times about that part of their lives, Danny said: “I didn’t blame her. It was a mad period. I do now realise what’s important to me are my family. They are everything.

“I tried to fill it with the drink and drugs and doing stupid things. I was a lost soul and I had a [bleep] it button that would destroy relationships before I could be left.”

Danny Dyer and wife’s shock affair

Soon enough, Joanne let Danny back in his daughter’s life. But refused to let him back into hers. Both of them then moved on and began seeing other people.

But it didn’t take long before they were embarking on an ‘affair’ with each other, behind their partners’ backs. And in the end they decided to give it another proper go.

Danny and Joanne had their own affair (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

More cheating scandals

Danny and Joanne went on to welcome their second daughter, Sunnie, in 2008. But one year later, Danny admitted to cheating on Jo. However, the pair stayed together.

But in 2014, the same year, they welcomed their son, they were hit by two huge scandals. In January of that year, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Danny had participated in a threesome in Blackpool.

At the time, Cara Chamberlain came forward and alleged that he had slept with her and her friend. And he actually gave them “gifts” of his own T-shirts.

Later that year, a student alleged that she had taken a nude picture of him after they met at a club and ended back at her house. She alleged that they exchanged numbers but never met up.

Joanne took Danny back (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Danny Dyer married wife in 2016

Despite everything, Danny and Joanne tied the knot in a lavish 2016 ceremony. They kept it low-key, and said ‘I Do’ in front of a small ceremony in Hampshire.

Speaking about their big day, Danny said to Hello Magazine: “To be standing here with the girl I grew up with – looking so beautiful in her wedding dress – that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl – the love of my life. Without her, I would be nothing.”

Jo added: “I have dreamed about this day my whole life. I just wanted it to be perfect.”

Despite everything they are still together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kicked out over ‘affair’ with late Girls Aloud star

In 2017, Danny was kicked out of the house again after more affair allegations came out. He was accused of having a fling with the late Sarah Harding while filming the 2012 movie Run For Your Wife.

And on top of this, he was also accused of sending texts and an explicit photo of himself to a woman during his stag do.

An insider came forward at the time and said that he was just “having fun” with the messages. And Danny and Joanne quickly put it past them and have been together ever since.

Danny Dyer: How to be a Man airs on Channel 4 tonight (June 2) at 10pm.

