Danny Dyer in tears as he opens up on marriage issues after wife Joanne ‘kicked him out’

Actor Danny Dyer was left feeling emotional after opening up about his marriage issues with his wife Joanne Mas.

Former EastEnders star Danny married Joanne in September 2016 after she proposed to him a year prior. The pair began dating in 1992, but later separated after welcoming their daughter, Love Islander Dani Dyer, 28.

They soon rekindled and had two more children, daughter Sunnie, 18, and son Arty, 11.

Danny and wife Joanne got married in 2016 (Credit: Cover Images)

Danny Dyer admits wife Joanne ‘kicked me out’

During an appearance on ITV’s The Assembly yesterday (April 23), where celebrity guests face questions from a group of autistic, neurodivergent, and learning disabled people, Danny was allowed to be asked questions with no topic off limits.

During his interview, Danny began to get tearful as he opened up about his rocky marriage to Joanne. In 2000, Danny’s off-the-rails behaviour resulted in Jo catching him cheating on her. As a result, she kicked him out and cleared their bank account.

25 years later, The Assembly star Chardonnay asked Danny if the couple now shares a bank account.

“She controls everything now,” Danny stated, revealing she did “kick me out” because he was a “[bleep]”, and that she “deserved better”.

He continued: “Sometimes I would go out and get off my head, take drugs, and I wouldn’t come home for three days. I had issues – I never wanted the party to end. She had every right to throw me out.”

Following their hurdles, Danny and his wife are still together (Credit: ITV)

Are Danny Dyer and his wife still together?

Despite their hurdles, Danny and his wife have managed to move past their struggles and remain together since exchanging vows.

In 2023, Danny reflected on the moment he was caught cheating on Joanne, insisting he doesn’t “blame” Joanne for the way she acted.

He told The Times: “I didn’t blame her. It was a mad period. I do now realise what’s important to me are my family. They are everything.”

Danny added: “I tried to fill it with the drink and drugs and doing stupid things. I was a lost soul. I had a ‘[bleep] it’ button and I would destroy relationships before I could be left.”

