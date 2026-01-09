Long before her wedding to footballer Jarrod Bowen, Dani Dyer was loved up with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. However, after he conned two pensioners out of £34,000, their relationship hit the skids.

It was especially sad for Dani given that she had recently welcomed son Santiago with Sammy.

Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison back in July 2021. Three months later, Dani – currently competing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – finally broke her silence.

Dani and Sammy in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about Sammy Kimmence?

Speaking on her dad Danny Dyer’s podcast, Sorted, in October 2021, Dani opened up about her relationship with her ex and the father of her son, Santi, now five.

“You are never really friends with your ex-boyfriend,” she said. “It’s a little bit different in my situation. Obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad, it’s very different when you have children. You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there. But there’s still a line.”

She continued: “Why would you want to be friends with an ex? You want to move on with your life. You split up for a reason. I feel like if you’ve split up with someone just leave it.”

Recently, Dani opened up about a miscarriage the former couple suffered before welcoming Santi.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Dani opened up about her heartbreaking loss when she was with Sammy.

“Just before Santi, I got pregnant, and then that didn’t work out. Because it didn’t work out, I wanted a baby, so I wasn’t careful. I was like: ‘I’m having a baby,’ and my mum and dad were fuming at the time. So I was nervous to tell my mum, and they were happy with me for the baby, because they knew what I went through.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Is Sammy Kimmence out of prison now?

After serving more than a year behind bars Sammy was released and was reunited with their son.

However, Dani has moved on, welcoming twins Summer and Star in May 2023.

Dani and Jarrod tied the knot at a lavish wedding last summer.

Read more: Dani Dyer ‘sick to death’ of trolls as her parenting skills attacked

Catch Dani on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Sunday (January 11) at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.