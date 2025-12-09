Celebrity SAS star Dani Dyer has hit back after having her parenting criticised by a troll on social media.

The Love Island star, 29, was cruelly trolled by a follower after announcing her involvement on Celebrity SAS this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer-Bowen ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani Dyer shares Celebrity SAS announcement

Taking to Instagram recently, Dani revealed that she’s taken part in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The new series will air in early 2026. It features the likes of Love Island star Gabby Allen, Jack Joseph of TikTok fame, rugby legend Ben Cohen, and cricketer Graeme Swann.

Sharing the news on social media, Dani wrote: “So excited to finally share this… I’m officially one of the new recruits on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“Filmed out in North Africa, this was honestly one of the toughest things I’ve ever done in my life. Mentally, physically, everything. We’re not giving away too much just yet, but the new series will be coming to Channel 4 in January 2026, and I can’t wait for you all to see it. The line-up this year is amazing, and I feel so lucky to be part of it.”

Dani hit back (Credit: @danidyerxx / Instagram)

Dani Dyer cruelly trolled

However, amongst the positive comments on Dani’s post, one cruel troll took a swipe at the star’s parenting.

“What is it with celebrity shows,” one troll wrote. “Look after your 3 kids instead of your mum having them all the time.”

Dani replied to the comment, writing: “This was filmed, actually, when Jarrod [her husband] was off from football.

“God forbid a woman has a career!!”

Dani then shared a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram story.

“Sick to death of seeing comments about my parenting,” she wrote.

“Nobody would ever think twice about saying this to a man, but as soon as a woman wants to go away for work, it’s an issue? We’re in 2025, how is this still being said?”

Dani was defended by fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Support for Dani

There was plenty of support for Dani in the comment section of her post.

“What is all the hate comments [crying emoji]. So when you have kids, the woman shouldn’t work/have a career? Some strange people around. I smell jealousy from everyone,” one fan commented.

“It’s so bizarre, Jack Osbourne has just done 3 weeks in the jungle, he has 4 kids and one on the way, didn’t see a single comment asking him, but what about your kids,” another replied.

“It’s disgusting the hate, it’s so jealousy, isn’t it… They think when their a mum you can’t work or can’t have a normal social life,. It’s just shocking the way people go on, especially in 2025,” a third said, defending the star.

“”Ah so proud of our girl can’t wait to watch,” another said. “You are going to smash this mate,” Strictly star Vicky Pattison added.

Read more: Injured Strictly star Dani Dyer issues health update after being forced to withdraw from show

Celebrity SAS will air in January 2026 on Channel 4.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.