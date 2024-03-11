Dancing On Ice 2024 judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on their future on show

Dancing On Ice 2024 judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean recently addressed their future on the ITV show – and it’s good news as the series comes to an end this year!

The Olympic skating stars have been a part of the competition ever since its first series way back in 2006. But recently, Torvill and Dean confirmed they will be retiring and stepping away from the rink following a farewell tour in 2025.

The news left plenty of Dancing On Ice fans wondering if they’ll also be leaving our screens as the 2024 series is now officially over. However, the pair set the record straight and confirmed they will be returning to the show!

The skating duo have been on the show right from the very start (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice 2024

Torvill and Dean shot to fame in the 1980s as Olympic gold medal-winning ice skaters. Since then, they have graced our screens as coaches and choreographers on Dancing On Ice. But now the pair are hanging up their skates for good.

The pair made a recent appearance on BBC’s The One Show. And it didn’t take host Roman Kemp long to quiz the pair about their future on the ITV show.

Are Torvill and Dean leaving Dancing On Ice?

“I got a little bit worried about this. There’s some speculation. Please tell me you are returning for the next series?!” he asked the duo.

The names are engraved on the chairs now. They can’t take us away.

Jayne then confirmed that the pair are definitely going to return for the next series. She said: “Oh!” Her skating partner Christopher then added: “We will. The names are engraved on the chairs now. They can’t take us away!”

The pair confirmed they are not going anywhere! (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean retirement

In February, Jayne and Christopher confirmed they were retiring during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. Christopher noted they will have been skating together for half a century next year.

Jayne reflected: “We feel that it will be the last tour. But it will be a celebration of everything that we have been through since 1984, winning the Olympics, which opened up the door to lots of other things in the future.”

Additionally, in an interview with the Mirror, Christopher said of their decision: “I think there comes a time when you know. We’re not spring chickens anymore. But we’re still able to do it to a certain degree we feel good about it, but that will go.”

Who won Dancing On Ice 2024?

The latest Dancing On Ice series wrapped up on Sunday (March 10) and it was Ryan Thomas who was announced as the 2024 winner following a dramatic finale.

Ryan, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire fought it out to be crowned the 2024 champion. Unfortunately, Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the final earlier following an injury.

Adele finished in third place alongside her pro partner Mark Hanretty. Miles and Vanessa Bauer and Ryan and Amani Fancy then performed the Bolero before the vote was revealed.

