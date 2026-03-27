‘Mentally destroyed’ Dan Osborne fires back in explosive statement following Jacqueline Jossa ‘split’

Dan Osborne has hit back at a report that suggested his wife Jacqueline Jossa ‘escaped’ a ‘9-year jail sentence of a marriage’ with him.

Recently, the couple has remained in the headlines over their alleged split. Jacqueline, who currently plays Lauren Branning in EastEnders, married the The Only Way Is Essex star in 2017.

They share daughters Ella, 11, and Mia, seven, together.

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Dan and Jacqueline got married in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jacqueline Jossa ‘split’ from Dan Osborne described as ‘getting out of prison’

Over the years, it’s been no secret to the public that they have had their fair share of ups and downs. A recent report suggested that Jacqueline struggled to move on from previous cheating allegations involving Dan.

However, in a scathing article by The Sun yesterday (March 26), they described Jacqueling reportedly moving on from Dan as “somebody getting out of prison after a particularly gruelling and traumatic decade-long stretch”.

The journalist added: “Good for her! Freedom at last.”

Dan read the article and has since hit back with an explosive statement.

The couple share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t even recognise that version of me’

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday, he attached a print screen of the article and called out the journalist and newspaper, writing: “Whoever Polly Hudson is, you are a vile human. The Sun, you’re scum.”

“My children will see the [bleep] you’ve wrote about me. I’m a good man, mistakes I made all those years ago do not define me as a person. Mistakes in my 20’s aren’t who I am anymore AT ALL, I don’t even recognise that version of me. I’m in my mid-thirties now, I should not be tarnished with this & mentally destroyed all these years later,” he continued.

“I am sure the Sun have and always will want to try to destroy me, I’m sure they want to see how far they can push me before… I’ve never seen someone get targeted and attacked how I have.. for years! I have been a good husband & dad. You do not know me personally, you don’t know anything about my relationship or anything in my real life in fact.”

Dan urged: “Leave me the [bleep] alone.”

Read more: Inside Christine McGuinness’ friendship with Dan Osborne as star ‘heartbroken’

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