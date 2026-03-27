Shock claim Jacqueline Jossa’s behaviour to blame for Dan Osborne ‘split’ following infidelity

Reports emerged this week that Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have gone their separate ways — and now, insiders are shedding light on what may have really brought their long-running relationship to an end.

The former EastEnders favourite and ex The Only Way Is Essex star, who married in 2017 and share daughters Ella, 11, and Mia, 7, have weathered their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

But according to fresh claims, it seems those past troubles may have never fully been left behind.

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The couple have reportedly split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Reason’ for Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne’s ‘split’

Speaking to MailOnline, a source alleged that lingering trust issues played a major role in the breakdown of the marriage. According to the insider, Jacqueline struggled to move on from previous cheating allegations involving Dan.

“In those few years after he cheated, everything was on her terms. She would want to know where he was and who he was with, but he understood he had to comply if he wanted the marriage to work,” they claimed.

While Dan is said to have made efforts to repair the relationship, the source suggested the past continued to cast a long shadow over their day-to-day lives.

Dan couldn’t carry on anymore

The insider went on to claim that trust between the pair had eroded beyond repair, despite attempts to rebuild it.

“Everyone is blaming him. But these last five years he really has done everything he can to be the best husband and dad. The past is the past but sadly she never really moved on from what he did to her all those years ago,” they alleged.

According to the same source, the strain eventually proved too much. “The truth is Dan couldn’t carry on anymore. Jac would have happily kept up the pretence to the outside world that they were still this happy family but he’d had enough.”

Representatives for both Jacqueline and Dan have been contacted for comment.

Dan previously admitted to cheating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan’s cheating confession

The couple’s relationship has long been under the spotlight, with multiple cheating allegations surfacing over the years.

Back in 2020, Dan publicly admitted to being unfaithful. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me.

“I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.

“It seems a cliché to say, but I was a young lad and on TV and stuff. I’m not saying you get big headed. But you get dug out for things anyway and then you’re feeling [bleep] in yourself.”

Read more: EastEnders fans full of praise for ‘powerhouse’ Lacey Turner, Jacqueline Jossa and Lillia Turner performances



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