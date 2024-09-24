Fans have praised a storyline in Coronation Street that has seen Bethany Platt have botched surgery abroad, with the soap airing these scenes last night (Monday, September 23).

Feeling insecure, Bethany decided to have a liposuction procedure while she was in Turkey, but it didn’t go as planned.

Coronation Street fans think showing the dangers of surgery is really important and have praised the soap for the storyline, which will result in Bethany having to wear a stoma bag for the rest of her life.

Bethany’s surgery went wrong (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street: Bethany’s surgery horror

Last week, Debbie offered Bethany a job opportunity. The role required Bethany to visit Turkey and write an advertorial about a company offering cosmetic surgery.

In a sign of what was to come, viewers saw Bethany’s insecurities as she questioned her boyfriend Daniel about why he was hugging his ex-girlfriend.

Then during an interaction with Daisy, Bethany looked pensive as Daisy detailed what surgery she’d have done.

While there, Bethany decided to have a procedure done herself and it went horrifically wrong. In Monday’s episode (Monday, September 23), Daniel received a call from a Turkish phone number and learnt that Bethany was in intensive care.

After flying to Istanbul, he received further details of Bethany’s ordeal – discovering that Bethany had contracted sepsis after a botched liposuction procedure.

Earlier this month, Coronation Street confirmed that they’d be exploring this storyline. They also revealed that it will lead to Bethany being told that she’ll have to use a stoma bag for the rest of her life – something that affects over 200,000 people in the UK.

Bethany contracted sepsis from botched surgery (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise botched surgery storyline

Taking to X, fans shared their thoughts on the storyline, with many believing it was an important topic to cover.

One viewer said: “Bethany’s predicament reminded me of when I was in hospital in February. A lady in my ward had serious complications, due to having had cosmetic surgery performed abroad. This storyline is a positive one. It acts as a warning.”

Another fan agreed, writing: “I am looking forward to Corrie’s new storyline with Bethany, botched cosmetic surgery abroad. @lufallon is going to be amazing as always. I think it’s good that the producers are tackling this as it does happen.”

A third viewer was glad to see stomas getting some attention, writing: “A huge good luck to Coronation Street for taking on such a huge storyline where Bethany Platt gets a stoma. A great chance to raise awareness with world ostomy day just around the corner.”

A fourth fan agreed and said: “I have to commend @itvcorrie for running this latest storyline with Bethany and her medical emergency whilst overseas. This will highlight what it’s like to have a stoma and raise much needed awareness!”

Another fan added: “This plot being told through a soap has a powerful reach. This storyline is already being talked about online and on main news channels. Stomas aren’t usually talked about publicly and isn’t something that can be seen unless shown.”

Coronation Street are working closely with Colostomy UK to portray the storyline as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

